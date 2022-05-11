Proteona opens new laboratory in Singapore

New facility will also serve as regional headquarters for Singleron in Asia

SINGAPORE, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proteona Pte. Ltd., a subsidiary of Singleron Biotechnologies , and a leader in single-cell multi-omics analysis, today announced the opening of a new operations facility in Science Park 2, Singapore.



The new state-of-the-art laboratory is capable of processing over 1,200 samples annually using Singleron and third-party single-cell technologies. It significantly increases Proteona’s capacity to support customers that desire an outsourced solution for single-cell multi-omic sample processing and machine-learning-based data analysis. “Beyond increasing our capacity, the new space allows us to provide new services based on Singleron’s innovative single-cell technologies, expanding the menu of single-cell analysis methods that our customers can access,” said Dr. Jonathan Scolnick, CSO of Proteona and General Manager of Singleron Singapore.

The new site will function as the regional headquarters for Singleron in Asia outside China with a focus on servicing customers in Singapore, the surrounding Asia-Pacific region, and in the global pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry. The opening of the new facility will also create new bioscience job opportunities in Singapore for both laboratory and commercial personnel. “Placing the laboratory in Singapore was not a coincidence, but a strategic choice,” said Dr. Nan Fang, CEO of Singleron. “Singapore’s strong biomedical ecosystem, coupled with its skilled labor force and location in Asia made it an ideal choice for our new Asian regional headquarters.”

Proteona was launched in 2018 by co-founders Dr. Jonathan Scolnick, Dr. Gene Yeo, and Dr. Shawn Hoon and as spin-out of the National University of Singapore and A*STAR. It was acquired by Singleron Biotechnologies , based in Nanjing and Suzhou, China and Cologne, Germany in March of 2022.

About Proteona

Proteona is a biomedical company that is pioneering the use of single-cell proteogenomics to improve clinical outcomes in cancer. Using a combination of innovative single-cell assays and AI-assisted bioinformatics, Proteona provides a comprehensive sample-to-answer service that enables users to phenotype cells using standard protein markers and gain a deeper understanding of cell activity based upon their gene expression profiles.

