PSAV® ADDS NIK RUDGE TO ITS GLOBAL LEADERSHIP TEAM International business strategy to serve as key area of focus

Schiller Park, Ill., Nov. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PSAV, a global leader in event experiences, announced today that Nik Rudge has been named the company’s first managing director, international. Rudge will build upon the international business strategy to best align teams in Europe and the Middle East to continue to improve on ways the company serves customers globally.

“Nik has vast international business experience in the events industry having led teams in fast-moving, complex and multicultural environments,” said Ben Erwin, president of PSAV. “His general approach and business insight aligns very well with our purpose, mission and customer-centric culture at PSAV. We are eager to leverage Nik’s experience working with shared customers on important events in key meeting and event destinations.”

Rudge most recently served as CEO of GovNet Communications, a public sector business that operates training, forum, conference and expo events. He has also led multi-country divisions for ITE Group and UBM, two market-leading tradeshow and exhibition companies.

“I am excited to join PSAV in a capacity where I can make an immediate impact by applying my knowledge and industry experience,” commented Rudge. “PSAV has been a longtime industry leader and it’s clear they are on the right path to grow its global footprint. I am happy to build on today’s success by further developing its business to join the customers’ journey regardless of where in the world they work with PSAV.”

About PSAV ®

PSAV is a global leader in event experiences, providing creative, production, advanced technology and staging services to help meeting professionals deliver more dynamic and impactful experiences at their meetings, trade shows and events. The team consists of more than 9,000 professionals across 1,500 on-site venue locations and 49 branch offices within the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Caribbean, and the Middle East. It is the trusted partner and exclusive on-site provider of choice at leading venues worldwide. PSAV was recently named to the Forbes 2018 America’s Best Employer list. The company is headquartered in Schiller Park, Ill. www.psav.com.