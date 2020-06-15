Publication of a Prospectus Location : Ireland

DUBLIN, Ireland, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV

Prospectus updates - effective from 15 June 2020

This is to notify you of an update to the Prospectus to clarify that the Net Asset Value is calculated on Business Days which are declared as non-Dealing Days. In addition, the supplements of the below Sub-Funds which have a Dealing Deadline on the Business Day prior to each Dealing Day (the "Relevant Sub-Funds") will be updated to clarify that dealing orders may be made on such Business Days.

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - Managed Futures UCITS ETF

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - Global Emerging Markets Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - Global Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - Global Equity Multi-Factor UCITS ETF

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - Global High Yield Corporate Bond Multi-Factor UCITS ETF

To view the full document, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

http://www.jpmorganassetmanagement.ie/en/showpage.aspx?pageID=695

Enquiries:

JPMorgan

Annabel Dow

annabel.s.dow@jpmorgan.com

+44 207 7428379

The changes are being made to the relevant Sub-Fund Supplement or Key Investor Information Document (KIID), revised versions of which will be available at www.jpmorganassetmanagement.ie. As with all fund investments, it is important to understand and remain familiar with the relevant KIID(s). Please note that all redemption conditions and restrictions in the prospectus apply.