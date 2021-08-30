Publishing Startup Reedsy Introduces Directory of Top Publishers in the US, UK, and More

LONDON, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Publishing startup Reedsy announced today the launch of their book publishers directory , which lists over 450 vetted publishers in the US, UK, Canada, India, Australia, and other countries worldwide.

The directory includes small presses, mid-size publishing houses, and Big Five publishers to serve the needs of any author. Interested parties can sort by genre — with over 50 genres to choose from in both fiction and nonfiction — as well as additional keywords and whether that publisher accepts unagented submissions. If seeking a publisher in a certain region, they can select any major city from the countries available, then filter for conditions within that city.

This directory was designed to make it easier for authors to target their ideal publishers. “For every author, there is an optimal publishing route,” says Reedsy CEO Emmanuel Nataf. “We aim to make that route as smooth as possible. Firstly, we have our marketplace services to help authors get their books into fighting shape. Now this directory will help traditionally publishing authors find the perfect home for those books, whether that’s a small press or a big publisher.”

Individual info boxes on each publisher also provide relevant information. “Authors will be able to find everything they need to know about each publisher in our directory,” says Nataf. “All the relevant information is right there.” These entries include each publisher’s location, estimated size, book genres and formats accepted, best-known titles, and where to submit. While browsing, authors can “Save” their favorite publishers to a shortlist that will be emailed to them.

Reedsy also recently launched a literary agents directory , which lists over 600 professional agents working across all literary genres and locations. Perhaps most crucially, the agents directory allows authors to filter for agents who are “interested in debut authors”: first-time authors who want to submit to publishers that only accept agented submissions can begin querying suitable agents right away.

Between these directories and the plentiful other resources that Reedsy provides, every author can embark on that optimal publishing journey in no time. “No matter how you wish to publish,” Nataf says, “With Reedsy, you are in reliable hands.”

To discover the top publishers in each country, check out the following:

Since 2014, Reedsy has helped bring over 15,000 books to life by connecting authors with the industry’s top publishing talent. Today, over 2,500 editors, designers, and marketers offer their services through its marketplace. Reedsy also provides author resources via the Reedsy Blog , free online courses through Reedsy Learning, and free webinars through Reedsy Live, giving authors the industry knowledge they need to thrive in today’s publishing landscape. Reedsy’s diverse team of 40 is fully remote, with 15 nationalities represented and languages spoken.

