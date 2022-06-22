Qommodity Officially Launched Its Revolutionary QAA Token on LaToken Platform

The QAA token has been launched and, at this time, it can be purchased by using the LaToken platform. All the benefits of the blockchain are available and accessible to everyone through the user-friendly interface, so that every purchaser has the option to access the newly launched token and add it to their portfolio.

CONSTANTA, Romania, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QAA is a project that aims to offer people from all over the world access to the future QAAA token, a one-of-a-kind security token that will launch as soon as possible on the SourceLess Blockchain, the most technically advanced Blockchain out there.

The QAA Token is built on the Binance Smart Chain and also BEP20 standard protocol. At this time, these are the most established blockchain-based smart contract technology.

Using blockchain technology, the structure aims to eliminate bureaucratic procedures and, at the same time, increase cost-efficiency, compared to the general costs that come from financial investments focused on similar assets.

Looking at the big picture, the greatest advantage for anyone joining the project is the opportunity to take part in the further stages of Qommodity at the current price level. On top of it all, the issuing company offers a guarantee where the QAA is a security asset-backed token.

The guarantee is a statement of dedication as the Board of directors of Tandem Liber Holdings and all of its shareholders will also provide a hard guarantee for the support of every purchaser. In addition, the company intends to also create its own marketplace with its partners who will provide the QAA Tokens.

Present in Sierra Leone since 2009, Qommodity has proven resources with the help of their partners - Tandem Liber Holdings. The goal of the company is to use the proven in-ground resources to give value to the land itself and, thus, maximise the value in order to be able to offer the surrounding communities a far better life with access to clean water, medicine, a healthcare system and many more.

Moreover, the token created by Qommodity is not just another token, it is a project created for everybody. The system behind it is entirely based on custom support and tailored consultancy in order to offer every person out there the chance to become a part of the project that represents a revolution in digital asset management. Thus, one of the main features of Qommodity is facilitating access to the next crypto opportunity, the one that'll become Bitcoin 2.0.

In short, the company's goal is to help people build a legacy in a sustainable, eco-friendly manner.

