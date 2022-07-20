Qommodity's QAA Token is Available Now on Two More Platforms

Qommodity's QAA token has just been launched on one more crypto trading platform and is now available for purchase both on Lbank and Latoken. The QAA token is a voucher that will allow buyers to exchange it against the QAAA token at the market value price at the moment of exchange, once QAAA is launched.

DUBAI, Arab Emirates, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commodity's QAA token can now be purchased on an additional crypto exchange platform.

Purchasing the QAA token now means that buyers will be able to exchange it against the QAAA token at the market value price at the moment of exchange when QAAA's launch is imminent.

What makes the QAAA token so valuable is the fact that it is a future asset-backed Security Token with ISIN. The asset-backing is realized through the monetization of in-ground natural resources.

Qommodity started in Sierra Leone more than 12 years ago through one of its subsidiaries, Tandem Liber Holdings, the natural resource division of Qommodity Resource Holdings.

Qommodity's licenses are now covering a total area of 354.5 sq. km on the African continent, valuing the in-ground resources through the certification standard NI43-101.

This process is called "tokenization of in-ground resources", which may trigger the largest transition of wealth in the history of mankind since these untapped resources will be made suitable for monetization within the monetary system.

One of the main goals of this project is to increase the quality of life for the communities, creating opportunities, livelihood, and sustainable development within the scope of ESG. The resources stay in the ground, unexploited, thus increasing the value of the land. With this approach, Qommodity will contribute to providing access to clean water, medicine, education, and other long-term benefits for local communities.

Qommodity also aims to provide a low threshold in order to facilitate access to the QAAA token for people all over the world. This one-of-a-kind security token will build the bridge between the traditional finance system and digital currency.

The mission is simple: protect our planet, bring people a higher quality of life, and offer the chance to choose between making the most out of the traditional financial system or enjoying the benefits of a hybrid financial solution. The system behind the QAA token is backed with sophisticated customer support to make sure that everyone is able to purchase the token without any specialized financial knowledge.

To ensure that the QAA token is made accessible to as many people as possible, Qommodity decided to launch it on various cryptocurrency exchanges and get it monitored by the crypto observatories.

Therefore, Qommodity's QAA token is now available on 2 central exchanges and its own website:

