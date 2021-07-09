QuantuMDx launches Q-POC™ - rapid PCR point of care diagnostic system

Roll out at ECCMID 2021 with Q-POC™ SARS-CoV-2 assay

96.9 % sensitivity, 98.3 % specificity

Sample to result - approximately 30 minutes

CE-IVD marked – available to order now

. QuantuMDx Group Limited (‘QuantuMDx’ or the ‘Company’), a UK-based developer of transformational point-of-care diagnostics, today announces the launch of Q-POC™ - a rapid, PCR point of care diagnostic system.

Launching at ECCMID 2021, QuantuMDx’s Q-POC™ system and its first test, a SARS-CoV-2 detection assay, are now CE-IVD marked under the In Vitro Diagnostics Directive (98/79/EC), enabling use within Europe.

The Q-POC™ SARS-CoV-2 assay has been evaluated at St George’s, University of London, to assess clinical performance against tests in current use. The Development & Assessment of Rapid Technology (DART) Study shows 96.9% sensitivity (at CTs <35), 98.3%="" specificity="" and="" 0%="" cross="" reactivity="" with="" common="" commensal="" or="" potentially="" interfering="" organisms.="" q-poc™="" is="" a="" portable="" pcr="" system="" which="" compresses="" an="" entire="" molecular="" diagnostic="" laboratory="" into="" a="" simple="" to="" use,="" accessible="" and="" affordable="" single="" device="" offering="" rapid,="" molecular="" diagnostic="" testing="" at="" the="" point="" of="" care,="" with="" results="" in="" approximately="" 30="" minutes.="" q-poc™="" has="" been="" designed="" for="" front-line="" healthcare="" professionals="" and="" can="" be="" used="" within="" a="" wide="" range="" of="" settings,="" including="" emergency="" rooms,="" icu,="" birthing="" centres,="" clinics,="" and="" pharmacies.="" the="" q-poc™="" sars-cov-2="" assay="" is="" contained="" within="" a="" sealed,="" single="" use="" test="" cassette="" designed="" for="" safety,="" ease="" of="" use="" and="" to="" eliminate="" contamination="" risk.="" on-board="" reagents="" are="" also="" lyophilised="" for="" room="" temperature="" storage,="" convenient="" shipping="" and="" a="" longer="" shelf="" life.="" quantumdx’s="" q-poc™="" sars-cov-2="" assay="" has="" been="" designed="" with="" the="" most="" up-to-data="" sequence="" information="" to="" ensure="" 100%="" coverage="" of="" all="" known="" sars-cov-2="" sequences.="" jonathan="" o’halloran,="" chief="" executive,="" quantumdx,="" said:="" “q-poc™="" represents="" a="" new="" of="" molecular="" diagnostic="" device:="" it’s="" fast,="" battery="" operated,="" can="" multiplex="" and="" is="" so="" simple="" to="" operate="" that="" anyone="" can="" be="" trained="" to="" use="" it.="" it’s="" a="" true="" point="" of="" care="" diagnostic="" system.="" “our="" q-poc™="" system="" is="" future-proof,="" and="" packs="" a="" great="" deal="" of="" complexity="" and="" power="" behind="" its="" modern="" lines="" and="" simple="" operation.="" our="" sars-cov-2="" test="" is="" just="" the="" first="" in="" a="" portfolio="" designed="" to="" meet="" real="" clinical="" needs.="" over="" the="" next="" few="" years,="" we’ll="" be="" driving="" menu="" expansion,="" comprising="" large="" syndromic="" panels="" and="" antimicrobial="" resistance="" mutation="" panels,="" ensuring="" we="" remain="" at="" the="" forefront="" of="" molecular,="" point="" of="" care="" diagnostics="" globally.”="" sanjeev="" krishna,="" professor="" of="" molecular="" parasitology="" and="" medicine="" at="" st="" george’s,="" university="" of="" london,="" said:="" “we="" are="" simply="" delighted="" to="" see="" the="" successful="" outcome="" of="" years="" of="" efforts="" to="" compress="" a="" diagnostics="" laboratory="" into="" a="" simple,="" portable="" and="" flexible="" device.="" the="" q-poc™="" platform="" was="" invented="" to="" address="" urgent="" diagnostic="" needs,="" particularly="" for="" pinch="" points="" for="" covid-19="" management="" in="" the="" nhs,="" and="" the="" community.="" in="" addition,="" how="" great="" is="" it="" to="" see="" the="" northern="" powerhouse="" delivering="" for="" us,="" with="" great="" potential="" to="" expand="" quickly="" and="" tackle="" other="" looming="" challenges="" like="" winter="" flu="" and="" antimicrobial="" resistance.”="" jonathan="" o’halloran="" added:="" “working="" with="" our="" british="" manufacturing="" partner,="" cogent="" technology="" and="" singapore-based,="" univac,="" we="" have="" scaled="" manufacturing="" to="" ensure="" security="" of="" supply="" for="" our="" customers="" and="" we="" are="" excited="" to="" be="" open="" for="" business.”="" quantumdx="" was="" awarded="" £16m="" uk="" government="" funding="" in="" march="" 2020="" to="" develop="" the="" company’s="" portable="" diagnostic="" testing="" system,="" q-poc™,="" and="" disposable="" cassettes="" to="" allow="" for="" rapid,="" point-of-care="" testing="" for="" the="" sars-cov-2="" virus="" in="" high="" and="" low-resource="" settings.="" the="" funding="" also="" included="" £3.2m="" towards="" production="" of="" quantumdx’="" lab-based="" coronavirus="" test="" which="" is="" now="" commercially="" available.="" for="" more="" information="" about="" quantumdx="" and="" q-poc™,="" its="" rapid="" pcr="" point="" of="" care="" system,="" go="" to:="" www.quantumdx.com.="">



Notes to editor:

1) Q-POC™ brochure and video

2) Professor Sanjeev Krishna is a shareholder and advisor to QuantuMDx

About QuantuMDx:

QuantuMDx Group is an ambitious company with a global vision of empowering the world to control and eradicate disease by making transformative, quality point-of-care diagnostic technologies universally accessible. QuantuMDx has operations and strategic partnerships in the United States, Asia, Australasia, Europe and Africa – keeping it at the forefront of molecular diagnostics. For more information go to: www.quantumdx.com

