Radient Technologies Inc. Announces Participation in a Medical Cannabis Study Led by the University Health Network in Partnership with Shoppers Drug Mart

EDMONTON, Alberta, July 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radient Technologies Inc. (“Radient” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture: RTI; OTCQX: RDDTF), a manufacturer of high quality cannabinoid-based formulations and products, is pleased to announce that bioU products by Radient will be available to patients in the recently announced University Health Networks’ (“UHN”) Medical Cannabis Real-World Evidence Study (“MC-RWE Study”) in partnership with Medical Cannabis by Shoppers. The first-of-its-kind study will involve a nation-wide clinical trial to examine the effects of medical cannabis on pain, sleep and anxiety issues.



Radient developed the bioU brand exclusively for Medical Cannabis by Shoppers and the products have been formulated to meet the highest levels of quality, consistency, and stability. All three oral spray formulations currently available on the Medical Cannabis by Shoppers site will be available to patients enrolled in the MC-RWE Study, providing patients with a variety of options in THC and CBD products in a convenient and standard dose format. As part of the study, all bioU products have undergone additional testing, with results registered on TruTrace Technologies software platform and integrated with the Medical Cannabis by Shoppers.

“Radient strongly believes that consistency, safety and standardization are key elements for all medical products, and are excited to partner with UHN, Shoppers and TruTrace on this groundbreaking study,” said Denis Taschuk, CEO of Radient Technologies. “Providing patients and medical professionals with trusted products that deliver repeatable results is a crucial step in having cannabis incorporated into medical treatments and is at the heart of all Radient products. Shoppers is creating a standard for medical cannabis, which along with the data from these clinical trials, will increase the confidence of both doctors and patients in using cannabis for medical purposes.”

About the UHN MC-RWE Study

Led by UHN's Dr. Hance Clarke, the observational study is targeting a minimum of 2,000 patients who will be followed over a 24-week period. Enrolled patients will have access to certain fully verified products on the Medical Cannabis by Shoppers platform, which have been tested for detailed cannabinoid and terpene profiles. Read more about the study here.

About Radient

Radient Technologies is a commercial manufacturer of high quality cannabinoid based formulations, ingredients and products. Utilizing a proprietary extraction and downstream processing platform that recovers up to 99% of cannabinoids from the cannabis plant, Radient develops specialty products and ingredients that contain a broad range of cannabinoid and terpene profiles while meeting the highest standards of quality and safety. Please visit www.radientinc.com for more information.

SOURCE: Radient Technologies Inc.

For further information please contact:

Radient - Investor Relations

ir@radientinc.com

Forward Looking Information:

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the growth of the Company’s business operations; the Company’s participation in the MC-RWE Study; the Company’s ability to grow its business in the cannabis sector and the Company’s future plans. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Radient, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although Radient has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Radient does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.