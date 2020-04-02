Radient Technologies Inc. Receives TSXV Approval to Extend Warrants

EDMONTON, Alberta, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radient Technologies Inc. (“Radient” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture: RTI; OTCQX: RDDTF), a global commercial manufacturer of high quality cannabinoid-based ingredients, formulations and products, announces that it has received the approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) to extend the term of 1,070,712 warrants originally scheduled to expire on April 14, 2020 (the “Warrants”) to April 14, 2021.



The Warrants were originally issued pursuant to a private placement of units completed by the Company on October 14 , 2016. The new expiry date for these warrants is April 14, 2021.

All other terms and conditions of the warrants remain unchanged. The Company’s intention to seek extension of these warrants was previously announced on March 31, 2020.

About Radient

Radient Technologies is a commercial manufacturer of high quality cannabinoid based formulations, ingredients and products. Utilizing a proprietary extraction and downstream processing platform that recovers up to 99% of cannabinoids from the cannabis plant, Radient develops specialty products and ingredients that contain a broad range of cannabinoid and terpene profiles while meeting the highest standards of quality and safety. Please visit www.radientinc.com for more information.

