Rapid Micro Biosystems Announces New Vice President of Global Sales

LOWELL, Mass., Nov. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid Micro Biosystems, a leading provider of automated, non-destructive, rapid microbial detection, is pleased to announce the appointment of Scott White as Vice President of Global Sales. He reports directly to the company’s CEO, Robert Spignesi.



Mr. White has over 20 years of sales experience in the healthcare and technology industries. Mr. White spent 7 years in progressive roles at Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG), including Area Vice President for the US Southeast / Mid-Atlantic region. In this role, he led a 120-member sales team across 7 states and 270+ hospitals. Mr. White grew the region to consecutive #3 and #2 rankings in worldwide sales, and #1 in new technology sales, generating $200 million in revenue. Mr. White has also served as President of Compass Surgical Partners, a private firm that manages ambulatory surgical centers, Managing Partner of Surgery Center Development Co, a multi-specialty outpatient surgical center business, and in multiple sales roles at C.R. Bard, GlaxoSmithKline and Verizon.

“I am excited to welcome Scott to our executive management team,” said Mr. Spignesi. “He brings extensive experience leading and growing sales organizations and selling market-disruptive technologies. Scott will be instrumental in leading our growth as we continue to expand the Growth Direct™ system to leading companies globally.”

“I am incredibly honored to be part of Rapid Micro Biosystems and partner with some of the world’s leading healthcare companies,” said Mr. White. “As we deliver our Growth Direct™ system to the market, our entire team is committed to realizing our mission of being the trusted standard in microbial automation.”

Mr. White holds an MBA in Finance from the University of Miami, and a BS in Business Administration from the University of Florida.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems delivers the Growth Direct™ System, an automated, non-destructive rapid detection and enumeration technology based on the compendial method for microbial quality control in pharmaceutical manufacturing. The system automates and accelerates detection and enumeration in the areas of sterility testing, environmental monitoring, and bioburden testing, eliminating manual steps and analysis. The detection technology, first developed and patented by Dr. Don Straus, Ph.D., uses the natural auto-fluorescence of microbes and requires no reagents. For more information about Rapid Micro Biosystems visit www.rapidmicrobio.com.