RateLinx Awarded SDCE 100 Top Supply Chain Projects for 2019

Supply & Demand Chain Executive honors the company for an outstanding project and achievement in innovation

MADISON, Wis., July 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the executive's manual for successful supply chain transformation, has selected RateLinx to its list of the 100 Top Supply Chain Projects for 2019. It is the second Top 100 award for RateLinx in 2019.



Supply & Demand Chain Executive highlights the company's work at Rockwell. The leader in manufacturing automation systems implemented RateLinx's PayLinx Intelligent Invoice Management and Integrated Data Platform. The system provides clean data for improved reporting accuracy and process automation. The new platform produced considerable improvements in workflow, transportation execution, and long-term strategic decision making.

"The results at Rockwell demonstrate the power of integrated data and the innovative platform that we have at RateLinx," says Shannon Vaillancourt, President at RateLinx. "We're proud to support Rockwell in their long-term transportation strategy decisions."

The SDCE 100 is an annual list of 100 great supply chain projects . The short-listed projects show how supply chain solutions and service providers help their customers and clients achieve supply chain excellence and prepare their supply chains for success.

"Every year, our list of submissions for the SDCE100 continues to grow as more companies rely on the expertise of supply management for innovative decision-making. Our winners raise the bar for what is achievable in the supply chain," says John R. Yuva, editor for Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "With a variety of company sizes and industry sectors represented, our Top 100 are leading examples of how to approach and solve supply chain challenges."

He continued, "Congratulations to our 2019 winners and the projects that delivered greater operational efficiencies and bottom-line results across the supply chain."

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, utilizing hard-hitting analysis, viewpoints and unbiased case studies to steer executives and supply management professionals through the complicated, yet critical, world of supply and demand chain enablement to gain competitive advantage. Visit us on the web at www.SDCExec.com .

About RateLinx

Founded in 2002 and based in Madison, Wisconsin, RateLinx is a complete Supply Chain & Logistics shipping, visibility and payment platform built on an integrated data foundation to provide predictive analytics and prescriptive actions. Our ecosystem is designed to reduce logistics costs and optimize operations. We provide companies with shipment management, supply chain visibility, and financial settlement solutions. RateLinx is an award-winning company and recognized thought-leader in the logistics space. To learn more, visit ratelinx.com .

