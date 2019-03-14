RealNetworks and Digifort Partner to Offer SAFR™ Facial Recognition Worldwide

Security Professionals using Digifort Video Management Software Now Have Easy Access to SAFR Best-in-Class Facial Recognition to Help Keep Areas Safe and Secure

SÃO PAULO, Brazil, March 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNWK), a global leader in digital media software and services announced today that it has partnered with Digifort, a leader in video management systems headquartered in Brazil with offices around the world, to make the SAFR facial recognition platform available to Digifort’s 28,000 customers in more than 130 countries worldwide.



Security teams are burdened with hours of monitoring, which requires extended periods of extreme concentration and attention to detail in order to identify unauthorized or unknown activity. With SAFR, security staff can be alerted in real time when persons of interest are recognized on any live camera feed, whether or not they’re in view of security personnel. This includes registered persons, threats, concerns, and VIPs in authorized or unauthorized areas.

“We are delighted to partner with Digifort to accelerate the availability of SAFR for security professionals working to keep cities, airports, train stations, schools, shops, and workspaces safe in Brazil, Latin America, and around the world,” said Jose Larrucea, Vice-President of RealNetworks Latin America. “Our deep market innovation is founded on SAFR’s unmatched performance for facial recognition in the real world, ease of deployment, and flexible business model.”

“It is a privilege to join forces with a partner like RealNetworks, which not only brings global capacity and technology experience but also provides local representation and support in Brazil and in other regional markets where Digifort operates,” commented Carlos Bonilha, Digifort’s CEO.

SAFR is an AI-powered facial recognition platform architected to economically scale with high performance and rapid processing to detect and match millions of faces in real time. It offers vigilant, 24-hour-per-day service, automating alerts and notifications as an event occurs, providing immediate insight and situational awareness. The SAFR platform supports flexible deployment – including on-premise, cloud, or hybrid – and can also characterize gender, age, and sentiment. This enables security professionals to not only identify people on watchlists, but also build greater awareness of demographics and traffic patterns in facilities across retail, health, telecom, education, government, and other commercial markets.

Digifort and RealNetworks are committed to making SAFR available to current and new customers around the world in 2019. Current Digifort customers can contact their Digifort sales representative or authorized reseller to learn how to purchase and install SAFR. For more information on SAFR and Digifort please visit SAFR.com and Digifort.com .

About RealNetworks

Building on a legacy of digital media expertise and innovation, RealNetworks has created a new generation of products that employ best-in-class artificial intelligence and machine learning to enhance and secure our daily lives. SAFR (www.safr.com) is the world’s premier facial recognition platform for live video. Leading in real world performance and accuracy as tested by NIST, SAFR enables new applications for security, convenience, and analytics. Kontxt (www.kontxt.com) is the foremost platform for categorizing A2P messages to help mobile carriers build customer loyalty and drive new revenue through text message classification and antispam. For information about our other products visit www.realnetworks.com .

About Digifort

Digifort is a Brazilian company that specializes in video surveillance software and video monitoring intelligence. With two development centers, one located in Boca Raton (Florida, US) and the other one in its Corporate Headquarters in São Caetano do Sul (São Paulo, Brazil)– Digifort counts with offices and branches all around the world and it is present in more than 130 countries with its platform translated to over 18 languages. www.digifort.com

To learn more, contact public_relations@realnetworks.com