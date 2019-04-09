RealNetworks Partners with Milestone to Provide Integrated SAFR™ for Security Video Management Solution

Milestone Security Professional Customers Gain Immediate Enhanced Visibility and Situational Awareness Through Integrated 99.86% Accurate SAFR Solution

SEATTLE, April 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RealNetworks, Inc . (NASDAQ: RNWK ), a leader in digital media software and services, today announced a strategic partnership with Milestone Systems to provide the seamless integration of SAFR, the world’s premier facial recognition platform for live video, with Milestone’s market-leading XProtect® Video Management Software (VMS) to help security professionals more effectively protect people, facilities, and assets. SAFR for Security provides live video overlays, notifications, and automatic bookmarks directly through the Milestone XProtect interface, and is immediately available for worldwide deployment.



Security professionals are constantly challenged by a growing volume of live and recorded video, with no efficient way to rapidly discover and identify specific people through investigation — in real time or after an incident. SAFR for Security’s high performance and exceptionally accurate facial recognition allows security professionals to identify strangers, threats, concerns, unrecognized persons, VIPs, employees, or other tagged individuals in live and recorded video through video overlays that are directly visible through the Milestone XProtect interface. Now, security teams leveraging XProtect can customize real-time alerts with SAFR to automatically notify them when persons of interest appear on any live video camera feed. SAFR’s automated bookmarking enables Milestone users to conduct investigative or forensic analysis. SAFR attaches rich metadata to video footage so security professionals can search by time range, location, category, person type, and registered individual, instead of sifting through hours of video to find a specific person.

“The integration of SAFR for Security with the Milestone XProtect platform allows our customers to efficiently achieve a new level of security,” said Jeremy Scott, Strategic Alliances Program Manager, Americas, Milestone Systems. “SAFR’s AI facial recognition technology will usher in the next generation of security to provide a safer and more secure environment.”

The underlying SAFR platform has been optimized to detect and recognize faces in live video based on its industry-leading excellence in accuracy and performance. The SAFR platform can be deployed on a single computer to monitor a handful of IP cameras, or scaled to thousands of cameras in a distributed architecture hosted on premises, in the hybrid edge/SAFR cloud, or the hybrid edge/customer cloud. All data passed through SAFR is protected with AES-256 encryption in transit and at rest. The platform also provides actionable data for live analytics of traffic volumes, demographic composition, dwell times, and data exports for further reporting.

“We’re excited to partner with Milestone Systems to help security professionals achieve focused and prioritized security 24-hours-a-day,” said Dan Grimm, Vice President and General Manager of Computer Vision at RealNetworks. “We look forward to working with Milestone to help their customers achieve greater value with SAFR.”

To get started using SAFR for Security with Milestone XProtect, contact us at bizdev@realnetworks.com .

To partner with RealNetworks and make SAFR for Security available to customers, please visit https://safr.com/partners .

