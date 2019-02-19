Renowned opera tenor Arturo Chacón-Cruz joins with Beyond Celiac to raise awareness and support for celiac disease

For the opera star, finding a cure for celiac disease is a personal crusade

Philadelphia, PA, Feb. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Celiac has announced their partnership with opera tenor Arturo Chacón-Cruz to raise awareness of this serious genetic autoimmune condition and to generate support for research for treatments and a cure.



Chacón-Cruz and his young son have both been diagnosed with celiac disease. And in pursuit of a brighter future for his family – and everyone dealing with this serious autoimmune disease – he has signed on to be the official spokesman of Beyond Celiac.

“It has been delightful getting to know Arturo and his family. His positive spirit is infectious, and his talent and charms are undeniable,” notes Alice Bast, Beyond Celiac CEO. “As our spokesman, he will bring the same intention and intensity he brings to the stage to raising awareness of celiac disease and the need for research funding,” she continued.

Chacón-Cruz is featured in a video describing the challenges of living with celiac disease and his decision to support Beyond Celiac.

“We need to raise awareness about celiac disease itself, but also about the possibility of a cure. I’m doing this for my 7-year-old son. Personally, I know what the struggle with this disease is like. I know what he’s going through,” said Chacón-Cruz. “Beyond Celiac has an innovative and aggressive approach to driving research. They have the right people, focused on the right things, with the right resources,” he continued.

The Beyond Celiac science plan is outlined in greater detail at www.beyondceliac.org/scienceplan

A native of Sonora, Mexico, Chacón-Cruz has performed over 50 roles such as Cavaradossi in Tosca, in cities across the globe – Rome, Berlin, Munich, Moscow, London – and notably, at La Scala in Milan and Carnegie Hall in New York City. An acclaimed performer, Chacón-Cruz has a wide repertoire and has won a number of honors and awards.

He shares a long and important relationship with two of the reigning opera singers of our day, Plácido Domingo and Ramón Vargas. Since discovering Chacón-Cruz in 2000, Plácido Domingo has remained Chacón-Cruz’s friend and mentor, and the two have shared the operatic stage and concert platform many times.

Chacón-Cruz’s first ever Mariachi recording “de México para el Mundo” was released In December 2018, distributed by Sony and available on all digital platforms. He will be performing in May in the Los Angeles Opera production of El Gato Montés.

About Celiac Disease

Celiac disease is a serious, genetic, autoimmune disorder that affects an estimated 1 in 133 Americans, 83% of whom are still undiagnosed. The disease causes debilitating symptoms, and if left untreated, can lead to serious long-term health problems including infertility and some types of cancer.

According to the nonprofit organization Asistencia al Celíaco de México, the prevalence of celiac disease in Mexico is approximately 1 per 150 people. Researchers estimate that 800,000 Mexicans have it, though as in the United States, the diagnosis rate is low. Prevalence of celiac disease in all of Latin America is reported to be similar to that reported in Europeans, which researchers estimate to be 1%.

Beyond Celiac:

A 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, Beyond Celiac envisions a world in which people with celiac disease can live healthy lives free from social stigma and fear of gluten exposure – A world Beyond Celiac.

