Renowned opera tenor Arturo Chacón-Cruz takes over the Beyond Celiac Instagram to raise awareness and support for celiac disease

Managing celiac disease on the road is a must for this international traveler and performer

Philadelphia, PA, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arturo Chacón-Cruz, renowned opera star and Beyond Celiac ambassador, will be “taking over” the Beyond Celiac Instagram page tomorrow, Friday, February 7 beginning at 9:30 am US Eastern Time. Arturo is currently in Tampere, Finland rehearsing for his upcoming performance as Don José in Carmen, which will debut on February 14. Chacón-Cruz will provide a behind the scenes look as he manages a busy life with celiac disease. He’ll be showcasing a day-in-the-life of a performer who has to manage the gluten-free diet on the road as he completes final rehearsals before opening night.

Chacón-Cruz is a Beyond Celiac ambassador, raising awareness of this serious genetic autoimmune condition and promoting research for treatments and a cure. He and his young son have both been diagnosed with celiac disease. He and his family are featured in a video describing the challenges of living with celiac disease and his decision to support Beyond Celiac.

“We need to raise awareness about celiac disease itself, but also about the possibility of a cure. I’m doing this for my son. Personally, I know what the struggle with this disease is like. I know what he’s going through,” said Chacón-Cruz. “Beyond Celiac has an innovative and aggressive approach to driving research. They have the right people, focused on the right things, with the right resources,” he continued.

The Beyond Celiac science plan is outlined in greater detail at www.beyondceliac.org/scienceplan

A native of Sonora, Mexico, Chacón-Cruz has performed over 50 roles such as Cavaradossi in Tosca, in cities across the globe – Rome, Berlin, Munich, Moscow, London – and notably, at La Scala in Milan and Carnegie Hall in New York City. An acclaimed performer, Chacón-Cruz has a wide repertoire and has won a number of honors and awards. He shares a long and important relationship with two of the reigning opera singers of our day, Plácido Domingo and Ramón Vargas. His schedule, recordings and more can be found at arturochaconcruz.com.

About Celiac Disease

Celiac disease is a serious, genetic, autoimmune disorder that affects an estimated 1 in 133 Americans, the majority of whom are still undiagnosed. The disease causes debilitating symptoms, and if left untreated, can lead to serious long-term health problems including infertility and some types of cancer.

Beyond Celiac:

For more than 15 years, Beyond Celiac has been the leading patient advocacy and research-driven celiac disease organization working to drive diagnosis, advance research and accelerate the discovery of new treatments and a cure. By engaging with the top scientists in the field, awarding research grants, and supporting the community, Beyond Celiac envisions a world in which people with celiac disease can live healthy lives and eat without fear – a world Beyond Celiac. www.BeyondCeliac.org.

