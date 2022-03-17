ResMed Announces Participation in the KeyBanc Capital Markets' Life Sciences & MedTech Investor Forum

SAN DIEGO, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) today announced Mick Farrell, chief executive officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the KeyBanc Capital Markets' Life Sciences & MedTech Investor Forum on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, beginning at approximately 1:30 p.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) via webcast.

More information about this event, including access to the live webcast, may be accessed by visiting https://investor.resmed.com. The webcast replay will be available approximately one hour after the live webcast ends and will be accessible through June 20, 2022.

About ResMedAt ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) we pioneer innovative solutions that treat and keep people out of the hospital, empowering them to live healthier, higher-quality lives. Our digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, COPD, and other chronic diseases. Our comprehensive out-of-hospital software platforms support the professionals and caregivers who help people stay healthy in the home or care setting of their choice. By enabling better care, we improve quality of life, reduce the impact of chronic disease, and lower costs for consumers and healthcare systems in more than 140 countries. To learn more, visit ResMed.com and follow @ResMed.

For investors Amy Wakeham +1 [email protected] mediaJayme Rubenstein+1 [email protected]