Retailigent Media Exhibit at EXPOPUBLICITAS in Mexico City to Feature VSBLTY’s Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning Technology

PHILADELPHIA, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF), a leading retail software and technology company, will be featured in the Retailigent Media exhibit at EXPOPUBLICITAS, the largest advertising and marketing trade show in Latin America, which will be held at Centro Citibanamex in Mexico City through May 24. The 2019 Expo is expected to attract more than 500 companies featuring advertising solutions and innovations in more than 172,000 square feet of exhibit space in seven distinct pavilions.

Retailigent Media, with offices in Mexico and Ecuador, has more than 20 years of experience providing advertising and marketing insights to some of the world’s leading brands, including AT&T, Colgate, Converse, P&G, Coca-Cola and DIAGEO. The exhibit will include a 65" screen command center as well interactive displays with touch screens using VSBLTY technology.

VSBLTY technology provides enhanced customer engagement and audience measurement using machine learning and computer vision. Its industry leading VisionCaptor™ and DataCaptor™ combines motion graphics and interactive brand messaging with first of its kind Facialanalytics™.

Jay Hutton, co-founder and CEO, said, “We are proud to partner with one of Latin America’s premier marketing and visual merchandising companies. Our software technology—which uses artificial intelligence combined with machine learning—will enable consumers to interact with Retailigent’s enhanced retail displays to manipulate content, and engage in a rich, immersive experience through intuitive touch, which we know increases conversion.”

Hutton also explained that with this advanced technology message content can be specifically designed for individual viewing based on age, gender, sentiment, location and day-parts. VSBLTY’s proprietary software platform, DataCaptor™, gives retailers and brands instant information. DataCaptor measures all elements of the path to purchase using advance optics and sensors to provide objective, real-time, qualitative measurements and analysis in retail and other venues such as casinos and sports and entertainment sites.

Rodrigo Velasco, Retailigent Media title, said, “We are excited that VSBLTY’s leading-edge technology can not only provide valuable marketing insights including consumer traffic, engagement, dwell time and interaction at point of purchase, but can also provide perimeter security by looking for ‘persons of interest’ or by identifying objects—including weapons—in real time.”

VSBLTY Vector™ is cutting-edge software technology that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to—in milliseconds—identify individuals from a pre-loaded database as well as any type of weapon.

Hutton added, “With more and more so-called soft targets being attacked around the world, heightened security is needed virtually everywhere, and innovative technologies are needed to do that. In most instances, our face on cameras provide better facial recognition than overhead CCTV cameras to enable faster, professional security responses to threats. In partnering with Retailigent Media in Latin America, we are advancing the increasingly important ability to provide security where it has never been available before.”

About VSBLTY ( www.vsblty.net )

Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) is the world leader in Proactive Digital Display™, which transforms retail and public spaces as well as place-based media networks with SaaS-based audience measurement and security software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning.

About Retailigent Media ( www.retailigentmedia.com )

In Mexico, VSBLTY partners with Retailigent Media that has been a country-wide pioneer in making smart deployments at retail with digital displays and analytics. The firm also providers OOH traffic measurements and predictive advertising triggered by gender and age. Now Retailigent Media is helping retailers and even cities improve their security with VSBLTY Vector Face Recognition and Alerts.

