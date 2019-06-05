Reveal Data Acquires Mindseye Solutions

CHICAGO and LOS ANGELES, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reveal Data Corporation (“Reveal”), a Chicago-based provider of cloud-based eDiscovery software solutions and services, announced today that it has acquired Mindseye Solutions (“Mindseye”), a complimentary software solution. The combination of Mindseye and Reveal creates a truly comprehensive eDiscovery SaaS solution, including data processing, early case assessment (“ECA”), storage, review and artificial intelligence (AI). Additionally, Reveal announced that it received a significant investment from Gallant Capital Partners (“Gallant”), a Los Angeles based investment firm.



"We are excited about the opportunity to partner with the Mindseye team in order to continue to deliver cutting edge solutions to our customers worldwide,” said Wendell Jisa, Founder and CEO of Reveal. “The ability to leverage Mindseye’s advanced processing capabilities and ECA tools within the Reveal platform will provide our customers with the most complete and cost-efficient solution in the market. In addition, we could not be happier to have Gallant as our partner and look forward to leveraging their operational capabilities to help us accelerate our growth. In partnership with Gallant, we will continue to search for opportunities to acquire or integrate with leading or emerging eDiscovery solutions to provide our customers with the best possible software tools and services.”

“The combination of Reveal and Mindseye is a perfect fit,” said Bob Krantz, CEO and Co-Founder of Mindseye. “We see an enormous opportunity to leverage our combined software platform to deliver a seamless, comprehensive and best-in-class eDiscovery software solution to our customers. Our employees, customers and partners will all benefit from the capital, resources and experience that Reveal and Gallant bring to the table.”

“We are pleased to partner with Reveal and support the acquisition of Mindseye,” said Jon Gimbel, Partner at Gallant. “Reveal is changing the face of eDiscovery by providing the most comprehensive and easy-to-use solution to its customers with a simple and transparent pricing model.”

“The acquisition of Mindseye rounds out Reveal’s product offering and positions the business for accelerated growth,” added Anthony Guagliano, Partner at Gallant. “Reveal is well-capitalized and we will continue to support their growth strategy.”

About Reveal Data Corporation

Reveal is a leading global provider of cloud-based eDiscovery software solutions and services. Its eDiscovery software platform offers the full range of processing, ECA, review and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, combining an intuitive user interface with a robust SaaS platform designed for scale and speed. Reveal customers include Fortune 500 companies, legal service providers, government agencies and financial institutions in more than 40 countries across five continents. Launched in 2010, Reveal is headquartered in Chicago, IL, with additional offices in Washington, DC and Dublin, Ireland. For more information, please visit: https://revealdata.com/ .

About Gallant Capital Partners

Gallant Capital Partners is a private equity firm that makes control investments in technology, industrial and business services companies. Gallant executes on an operationally focused investment strategy with a focus on partnering closely with companies that can benefit from its extensive industry relationships and operating expertise. The firm partners with owners, founders, family-owned companies and management teams to maximize value and long-term, sustainable growth for portfolio companies. Gallant Capital Partners was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Los Angeles. For more information please visit: https://www.gallantcapital.com/ .