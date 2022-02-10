Revenue Solutions, Inc. Appoints John Skinner as CEO

Pembroke, Massachusetts, USA, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revenue Solutions, Inc. (RSI), a leader in COTS software solutions, announced today that John Skinner has been promoted from Chief Technology Officer to the position of Chief Executive Officer of the company.

"Our mission at RSI will be to deliver the most transformative, native cloud SaaS technology product solutions to support our government clients' modernization goals and help them serve and support their taxpayers," indicated the new CEO, Mr. Skinner.

RSI's mission is to create innovative software products that transform and modernize state and local government tax agencies across the U.S. and Canada. Promoting Mr. Skinner to CEO demonstrates and reinforces RSI's commitment to building world-class software solutions and being a product and technology-driven company.

Mr. Skinner's 30-year career in software and technology has focused on fast-paced innovation in modern web delivery of SaaS and PaaS applications. He's been the Chief Technology Officer or Chief Strategy Officer for multiple successful technology organizations over the past 14 years. Mr. Skinner specializes in refactoring legacy systems to cloud-native architectures across a variety of languages and frameworks. As such, he has meaningful experience in driving results through transformational technology change.

RSI has also made two further changes to its leadership team, to position the company to successfully execute its mission. Dave Clark has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer and Jean Orlando has joined the RSI executive team in the role of President leading their Professional Services organization.

Mr. Clark will be responsible for leading day-to-day business operations, supporting the entire enterprise and its customer base while retaining his role as Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Orlando will be responsible for leading delivery and customer success for RSI and focus exclusively on providing exceptional support and implementation services to its customers.

Thomas J. Campbell, Founder and Managing Partner of DC Capital Partners, RSI's parent company, added: "We are excited about RSI's future and delighted to have John lead the company as its CEO. His expertise in re-platforming legacy systems and creating modern technology platforms makes him the ideal CEO to lead RSI in full growth and expansion."

ABOUT RSI

Founded in 1996, RSI is the trusted, collaborative partner providing industry-leading COTS software and services to modernize state and local government. We empower public agencies with solutions that improve citizen services; increase operational efficiency, collect additional revenue, and maximize compliance.

For over 25 years, RSI has delivered transformative technology solutions across hundreds of client projects throughout the United States and Canada.

