RiotMinds to Publish First Coffee-Table Book With AI-Only Generated Pictures

STOCKHOLM, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RiotMinds, awarded fantasy and horror publisher, announced today a new project with AI-only generated pictures, all embedded in a fantastic story about a long-forgotten order.

Art of The Order of the Tormented Souls is the first complete coffee-table artbook with AI-only generated art. The book was launched as a Kickstarter Campaign in July and will include hundreds of AI-generated pictures together with an immersive story about a long forgotten religious order.

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/riotminds/art-of-the-order-of-the-tormented-souls

"This book is interesting from two perspectives. One is that everyone has said that Artificial Intelligence will never be able to generate art and second that human and technology will work hand in hand as one creative force in this project. I think we will prove them wrong on the first point and surprise them how well this will work on the second," said Magnus Malmberg, co-founder of RiotMinds.

For more than 20 years, RiotMinds has published fantasy and horror games and literature for a global audience releasing award-winning games and books. Art of The Order of the Tormented Souls is the first in a series of exclusive coffee-table books that will be launched under its new label Alternate Publishing.

"We are in the forefront of creativity with this project, and we are really excited to see where we can take it. If we are successful, this will be a new way of creating art", concluded Magnus Malmberg.

About RiotMinds and Alternate Publishing

Headquartered in the domains between fantasy and horror RiotMinds is a games publisher, managed by a small team of creative talent to serve the international market with role-playing games and board games. The company has a long success of acclaimed and award-winning games and the main intellectual properties.

Alternate Publishing is a newly founded label under RiotMinds focusing on coffee-table artbooks.





Press Contact Information:

[email protected]

Related Images











Image 1: Art of The Order of the Tormented Souls









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment