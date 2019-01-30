Romet Relocation Supports Global Expansion

Upgraded Facility Increases Capacity, Enhances Customer Service

TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Romet Limited, the leading provider of natural gas meters and meter-related services, today announced the successful relocation of its headquarters in Mississauga, Ontario. News of the impending move was originally released in June, 2018 at the opening of the 27th annual World Gas Conference in Washington D.C., and the initiative was completed and celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony early this year.



“With state-of-the-art equipment and a strong team, we’re now even better positioned to meet growing demand for our products and services,” said Brett Collver, P.Eng., CEO of Romet. “The new space features modern machining and calibration equipment for metering and electronics production to help us best serve the investor-owned utilities and other businesses worldwide that count on us.”

The relocation to the larger facility, located just minutes from the previous location, involved zero downtime and no disruption in the company’s ability to meet customer needs. “Our top priority was a seamless experience for our customers, our employees and the community,” said CEO Collver, who spearheaded the physical move and plays a pivotal role in maximizing its benefits long term.

This significant capital investment signifies Romet’s commitment to customers, the industry and the role of natural gas as a primary energy source, according to Roy Sutterfield, vice chairman of Romet’s board of directors.

“Our strategic priorities center on customer satisfaction and product innovation,” Sutterfield said, pointing to the company’s leadership in the design, development and production of the IoT-enabled rotary gas meters and electronics that support smart cities and smart factories across the globe.

About Romet

Romet is an international market leader in positive displacement rotary gas meters, electronic volume, temperature instrumentation and auxiliary equipment for the natural gas industry. Founded in 1972, the Toronto-based company markets and sells its products through authorized agents, representatives, and distributors worldwide, and is known for its high-quality products, innovative technology and strong commitment to customer service. Named one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies in 2017 and 2018, Romet has experienced double-digit, year-over-year growth for the past six years.

Romet Limited

romet@rometlimited.com

