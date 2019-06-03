Royalton Luxury Resorts announces opening of Royalton Antigua Resort and Spa

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royalton Luxury Resorts is pleased to announce the opening of Royalton Antigua Resort and Spa. Located on the Caribbean island of Antigua, known for its 365 breathtaking beaches (one for every day of the year) and turquoise waters that offer excellent conditions for water sports, it is situated beside one of Antigua’s most famous beaches, Deep Bay Beach.



The resort officially welcomed its first guests on May 1 who were treated to a champagne welcome hosted by the management team. General Manager, Christian Langlade commented on the news, “We’re excited to be bringing a new level of luxury vacations to the island with the opening of Royalton Antigua Resort and Spa. With modern facilities, world-classic service and lavish accommodation options – including Antigua’s first-ever overwater bungalows which will be opening later this summer - we’re sure this latest addition to the island’s line up of luxury properties will be well received by travelers from around the world.”

Royalton Antigua Resort and Spa also offers a wide range of activities including the famous RoyaltonFit™ program, mixology courses and dance lessons. Younger vacationers will have a blast at the complimentary kids club featuring popular characters Max & Ruby™. Guests can indulge in unlimited reservation-free dining at a variety of specialty restaurants featuring everything from beachside grills to elegant steakhouses.

Guests can choose from a range of luxurious accommodation options at Royalton Antigua Resort and Spa. The resort offers a range of room categories for all group sizes, from suites with breathtaking bay views to swim-out suites. For added luxury, vacationers can upgrade to Diamond Club™ for added inclusions such as preferred room locations, butler service, preferential reservations, exclusive beach areas with waiter service and more.

To book your next vacation in paradise, please visit http://www.royaltonresorts.com/royalton-antigua

About Royalton Luxury Resorts

Epitomizing modern elegance, award-winning Royalton Luxury Resorts offer All-In Luxury® vacations in some of the world's most popular tropical destinations including Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, Saint Lucia, Mexico and Cuba. Boasting an array of world-class all-inclusive features including the premium,

handcrafted DreamBed™, unlimited reservation-free luxury dining, a Sports Event Guarantee™ and more. Many of the resorts cater equally to families and couples alike, with industry-leading supervised kids and teen activities offered at no additional cost combined with family-friendly accommodation and dining options.

