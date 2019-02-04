Royalton Suites Cancun Opens on the Famous Cancun Strip

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royalton Suites Cancun Resort & Spa , the newest addition to the expanding Royalton Luxury Resorts portfolio, opened its doors on February 1. Located in the vibrant hotel zone, one of the standout vacation hotspots in the Caribbean, the all-inclusive Royalton Suites Cancun offers exceptional All-In Luxury® service, stylish architecture, seven reservation-free restaurants , world-class Royal Spa , and the first ever SkyClub – an adults-only rooftop pool, bar and restaurant.



This spectacular all-inclusive resort features 180 luxury suites ranging from the standard Luxury Junior Suite to the four-bedroom Diamond Club™ Luxury Chairman Suite. Every stylish, spacious room comes with upscale in-suite amenities, such as Royalton’s signature DreamBed™, spa-like rain showers and beautiful views of the Cancun shoreline and the strip.

Families can enjoy a unique selection of amenities such as a splash pad, kids club, non-motorized watersports, nightly entertainment and a separate section of the buffet with kid-friendly cuisine. In addition to the extensive all-inclusive program, adult guests are invited to experience Royalton’s first ever SkyClub . The exclusive SkyClub boasts 360º panoramic views of the Cancun shoreline and the strip, a rooftop pool, elegant cabanas, modern dining and an elevated nightclub experience with unrivaled views. As an introductory offer, admission to SkyClub and offerings from a select bar menu are included for guests traveling in February. As of March 1st, admission to SkyClub will be included for Diamond Club guests and all other Royalton guests will enjoy a discounted rate and access to purchase food and premium beverages.

Royalton Suites Cancun’s All-In Luxury® concept is devoted to providing guests with a unique vacation, combining a taste of Mexican culture with a unique luxury product, exceptional service and incredible attention to detail. For an upgraded experience, guests of Royalton Suites Cancun can upgrade their stay to Diamond Club™ , a premium level of service, which offers butlers, dedicated beach and pool area and access to the Diamond Club™ lounge. With all this and more, Royalton Suites Cancun checks all the boxes on the list for a perfect vacation in paradise.

For a limited time, save up to 70% off on select travel dates with a web exclusive offer by visiting www.royaltonresorts.com .

About Royalton Luxury Resorts

Epitomizing modern elegance, award winning Royalton Luxury Resorts , a brand of Blue Diamond Resorts, offers All-In Luxury® vacations in some of the world's most popular tropical destinations, including Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Saint Lucia, Antigua and Cuba. Boasting an array of world-class all-inclusive features including the premium, handcrafted DreamBed™, unlimited reservation-free luxury dining, All-In Connectivity™ with complimentary Wi-Fi and in-room long distance calling, a Sports Event Guarantee™, and more. Many of the resorts cater equally to families and couples alike, with industry-leading, supervised, kids and teen activities offered at no additional cost combined with family-friendly accommodation and dining options. Royalton Luxury Resorts expanded its offering of upscale and elegant vacation experiences with the addition of two new resorts, Royalton Suites Cancun, and coming soon, Royalton Antigua Resort & Spa .