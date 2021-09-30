SafeAI Welcomes Automotive Veteran Roger Nielsen to Board of Directors

Former Daimler Trucks CEO and autonomy pioneer brings nearly 40 years of experience in the commercial vehicle industry to SafeAI

MILPITAS, Calif., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SafeAI , a global leader in autonomous heavy equipment, today announced that Roger Nielsen has joined its Board of Directors. Nielsen, the former President and CEO of Daimler Trucks North America and member of the Board of Management of Daimler Truck AG, brings nearly forty years of experience in the commercial vehicle industry to SafeAI’s growing company.

Nielsen spent 35 years at Daimler, the world’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, including four years as President and CEO of Daimler Trucks North America. During his tenure, he was involved in 40 acquisitions, mergers and divestitures across the automotive industry, including companies developing buses, telematics, electric vehicles and autonomous driving systems.

During Nielsen’s time at Daimler, electric and autonomous vehicles began rapidly gaining steam. As CEO, he spearheaded significant advancements in Daimler’s autonomous technology to meet rising demand across the trucking industry, including through the acquisition of vehicle automation company Torc Robotics. Under his leadership, Daimler’s Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) won Best Transportation Technology at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) for its Level 2 automated driving system. The company went on to become the first to deliver SAE level 2 (partially automated driving features) into series production and today, continues to forge a safer, more efficient standard for logistics.

“Roger was at the helm of one of the world’s top automotive companies as the tides began turning toward autonomous vehicles. He quickly recognized the opportunity and dove in headfirst to unlock the benefits of autonomy for the trucking industry,” said Bibhrajit Halder, founder and CEO of SafeAI. “His experience as a trailblazer in autonomous development and deployment is an invaluable asset to our board as we reimagine heavy industry through increased adoption of self-driving heavy equipment.”

“At Daimler, I had the opportunity to lead a team rethinking a more traditional industry, logistics, through autonomous technology. As a member of SafeAI’s board, I’m fortunate to have that opportunity again,” said Nielsen. “I firmly believe autonomy is the future, and SafeAI will be the company to deliver this future to heavy industry. I’m honored to be part of this team as they chart a new path forward for industries like construction and mining, powered by autonomy.”

Nielsen received his BS in Industrial Engineering from Oregon State University. He is also on the board of NODAR, a company that develops 3D vision for autonomous vehicles.

About SafeAI

SafeAI is a global autonomous heavy equipment leader focused on advancing modern industry. SafeAI retrofits heavy equipment for autonomous applications in mining and construction to serve a massive ecosystem of industry players with complex needs. By building a software platform with the most advanced, industry-specific AI, SafeAI enables equipment owners to transform existing machines, including skid steers, F-150s and articulated dump trucks, into self-operating robotic assets. SafeAI is based in Milpitas, CA.

