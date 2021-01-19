Sannam S4 Acquires Alumno, a Singapore-Based Education Consultancy, and Accelerates Global Expansion Strategy

Alumno Founder and CEO Michael Bartlett appointed Sannam S4 Global Managing Director, Education

SINGAPORE, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sannam S4, a leading international education services provider, announced today its acquisition of Alumno, a Singapore-based education consultancy offering strategic advice and implementation support to universities, education organizations and governments on marketing and branding, TNE, partnership development and student recruitment throughout the Asia region.



“Acquiring Alumno is an important part of our ambitious push to become the global partner of choice in the international education sector,” said Sannam S4 Founder and CEO Adrian Mutton. “By expanding our geographic reach, we can more comprehensively serve our partners at a time and in markets where they need us most.”

As part of the acquisition, Sannam S4 has appointed Alumno Founder and CEO Michael Bartlett as Global Managing Director, Education, to lead its ambitious international education sector strategy. Bartlett will also become a member of the Sannam S4 Group Board of Directors to help steer its three-year plan.

“Sannam S4 has always had an outstanding reputation as the go-to choice for education institutions for partnership in the international space,” said Alumno’s Bartlett. “The combination of Sannam S4’s existing capabilities and Alumno’s expanded range of services and additional expertise in the education sector in Asia provides tremendous opportunities for our partners to achieve greater success in the region.”

Michael Bartlett, with 17 years’ of experience operating in Asia, brings with him deep experience in commercial education. At Alumno, he supported K12 groups with operations and business development, advised education stakeholders on Asia market entry and distribution strategies, advised universities, foreign governments and embassies on TNE outreach, recruitment and conducted due diligence on Asia-based acquisition for education focused investors.

“Michael’s appointment will spearhead a rapid expansion of Sannam S4’s interests across Asia and see the launch of new tech-enabled services in the region,” said Lakshmi Iyer, Executive Director, Education, at Sannam S4. “We will also continue to build our education support platform in India, South East Asia and North America, responding to the rapid changes in outbound student mobility from these regions to key destination markets.”

The Sannam S4 Group delivers a range of services to drive international student recruitment and enrolment, foster cross border transnational education (TNE) partnerships and research collaboration, and inform and implement strategy. With c100 international education sector clients, including many of the world’s top 20 universities, colleges, K12 school groups, EdTech companies and government bodies, Sannam S4 currently operates in over 20 countries, employing more than 250 professionals with genuine local knowledge and expertise.

