Schneider Electric ranks #1 for third consecutive year in the Gartner® Supply Chain Top 25: Europe Top 15

Rueil-Malmaison (France), August 3 2022 – Schneider Electric , the global leader in energy management and automation, has ranked first in the Gartner Supply Chain Top 25: Europe Top 15, retaining its position for three consecutive years.



This latest recognition follows last month’s announcement that the company had ranked second in the Gartner global ranking, and showcases the best practices of Europe’s Top 15 company supply chains for 2022 in conjunction with The Gartner Supply Chain Global Top 25 for 2022.

“We think this latest recognition from Gartner and our peers is particularly meaningful given the highly volatile and disruptive environment supply chains have faced over the last year,” said Stéphane Poittevin, Senior Vice President Global Supply Chain Europe, Schneider Electric “Our commitment to our customers and the planet compels us to continue to invest in our supply chain for greater resilience and sustainability.”

Sustainability is at the core of Schneider’s purpose and mission, and the first pillar in its supply chain strategy, STRIVE (Sustainable, Trusted, Resilient, Intelligent, Velocity and Efficiency). Now in its second year, the company has accelerated its transformation toward becoming the most agile, innovative, planet and customer-centric supply chain.

Earlier this year, Schneider was recognized by Gartner in the Power of the Profession™ Supply Chain Awards . for its Adaptive Machine Learning Driver ‘Self-Healing’ Supply Chain in the Process or Technology Innovation of the Year category. The Schneider platform optimizes performance-related parameters such as safety stock quantity, minimum order quantities, and lead times on a real-time basis through machine learning. This has resulted in savings of more than €100 million.

Earlier this year Schneider’s factory in Le Vaudreuil, France, was recognized as a Sustainability Lighthouse by the World Economic Forum – the second for Schneider Electric and only of only six worldwide.

About Gartner Top 25 Supply Chain

The Supply Chain Top 25 ranking comprises two main components: business performance and opinion. Business performance in the form of public financial and ESG (environmental, social, governance) data provides a view into how companies have performed in the past, while the opinion component offers an eye to future potential and reflects leadership in the supply chain community. These two components are combined into a total composite score.

Gartner analysts derive a list of companies from a combination of the Fortune Global 500 and the Forbes Global 2000. In an effort to maintain the list of companies evaluated at a manageable level, a general annual revenue threshold of $12 billion has been applied.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider’s purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

