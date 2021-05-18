Seoul Robotics Introduces SENSR™ and ‘Discovery’ to South American Market Through Distribution Partnership With Dymaxion

Growing public and private interest in 3D perception fuels expansion of the first “plug-and-play” 3D sensor system to South America

MEDELLIN, Colombia, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seoul Robotics , the 3D computer vision company using AI and machine learning to power the future of mobility, today announced a distribution partnership with Dymaxion to supply its industry leading 3D sensor solutions to customers across South America. This partnership will enable Dymaxion’s customers to access and deploy 3D-based systems to address a variety of business challenges using SENSR™, Seoul Robotics’ sensor-agnostic 3D perception software and Discovery, the first-of-its-kind LiDAR Processing Unit (LPU).



Emerging technologies have seen growing momentum in South America with more companies taking advantage of the favorable environment to accelerate the introduction of robotics and intelligent public transportation systems. To date, access to these technologies has been limited, with deployments stalled by inefficiencies in non-integrated systems. Seoul Robotics offers a completely integrated system, making these technologies more readily available than ever before and furthering their adoption in the market.

“Today, more cities and companies are recognizing the potential for 3D data and solutions to create safer, smarter, and more efficient systems,” said HanBin Lee, CEO of Seoul Robotics. “No other solution on the market is as comprehensive and versatile as ours. Through our distribution partnership with Dymaxion, we will be able to offer increased access to these solutions and enable Dymaxion’s partners to quickly see the benefits of gathering more granular and accurate 3D insights.”

Dymaxion will work directly with customers to build and deploy LiDAR and 3D sensor-based solutions across a range of industries including smart cities, retail, and security. Partners will be able to utilize Seoul Robotics product offerings for a variety of applications, including creating secure perimeters, capturing 3D data to inform more safe and efficient intelligent public transit systems, and robotics. Both SENSR and Discovery can be used in conjunction with any of Dymaxion’s LiDAR sensor partners.

“With this growing interest in emerging technologies throughout South America, our customers need a solution that is intuitive and cost-effective to implement,” said Gustavo Guevara, CEO at Dymaxion. “Of all the suppliers we considered, Seoul Robotics had the most robust plug-and-play system available today, and we know our clients will benefit greatly from the added dimension of data provided by SENSR and Discovery.”

This new partnership comes as Seoul Robotics is rapidly expanding its distribution partnerships across the globe. Last month, Seoul Robotics announced a partnership with Level Five Supplies to distribute Discovery in the European market, as well as Macnica in the APAC market. To learn more about Seoul Robotics or if you are looking to join the company’s growing team, visit https://www.seoulrobotics.org/ .

About Seoul Robotics

Seoul Robotics is a 3D computer vision company building a perception platform that uses AI and machine learning to power the future of mobility. Founded in 2017, Seoul Robotics has partnered with OEMs, system integrators, and government agencies around the world to diversify the use of 3D data. The company has developed its own proprietary software, which is compatible with nearly all commercially available LiDAR and 3D data sensors, to increase accuracy, efficiency and ensure safety across a range of industries and applications. Seoul Robotics has offices in Seoul, Silicon Valley, Munich, and Detroit and is backed by leading global financial institutions. For more information, visit http://www.seoulrobotics.org/ .

About Dymaxion

Dymaxion SAS is an engineering company created in 2011, focused on applying new technologies, optimizing data capture times, and improving design results for the road infrastructure, power lines, oil and gas, and mining sectors. With operations based out of Bogotá and Medellín, Colombia, Dymaxion SAS's highly specialized staff has expanded rapidly into Ecuador, Peru, and Chile. With key alliances worldwide focused on democratizing the use of hardware and related software for artificial vision in Latin America, Dymaxion SAS has supported other companies in their development phases and implemented novel and viable solutions for large companies. For more information, visit http://www.dymaxion.co .

