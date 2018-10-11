SIMEX reduces trading commissions

American Retail Group Inc. (aka Simex Inc.)

the public corporation organized in the State of Nevada, USA

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (OTC: ARGB) -- SIMEX Inc. announces reducing trading commissions. Current trading commissions are set to 0.1% for both sides maker/taker which is 50% lower than before.



Vassili Oxenuk, the President of SIMEX, said: "By reducing trading commissions we become more attractive to traders on the digital assets market."

Trading commissions can be even reduced to 0%. SMX Token allows you to reduce the commissions when trading on the SIMEX Exchange. Commissions rate depending on the balance of the user's account*:

1 000 SMX: 0.075% Maker / 0.075% Taker.

5 000 SMX: 0.05% Maker / 0.05% Taker.

10 000 SMX: 0% Maker / 0% Taker.

Contact information:

Email: info@simex.global

Headquarters: 2300 West Sahara, Office 400, Las Vegas, 89102