Skybox Security Receives Common Criteria Certification

Receiving the internationally recognized certification will help organizations and particularly federal agencies assess the security and assurance of Skybox solutions



SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skybox ® Security , a global leader in cybersecurity management, has received Common Criteria for Information Technology Security Evaluation (Common Criteria or CC) certification for Skybox Security Suite. Skybox is honored to receive the high-standard certification, demonstrating our commitment to top-tier products and delivering premium solutions to our customers.

“The Common Criteria certification is an important milestone for the Skybox product,” said Skybox Security Vice President of R&D and CTO Ron Davidson. “It also enables us to provide cybersecurity solutions in the federal space, which not only requires the CC stamp of approval, but also has an acute need for the attack surface visibility and situational intelligence Skybox delivers.”

The Skybox Security Suite encompasses five modules and an attack surface visualization feature built for enterprise-scale and federal-grade deployments:

Skybox Vulnerability Control: Use knowledge of your network, assets, vulnerabilities and the latest threat intelligence to proactively address risk and eliminate security weaknesses

Skybox Threat Manager: Correlate threat intelligence with your network context to know what assets are at stake and where to begin response

Skybox Firewall Assurance: Bring your entire firewall estate into one view and continuously monitor compliance and performance

Skybox Network Assurance: Illuminate on-prem, multi-cloud and operational technology networks, as well as complex security zones and compliance violations — all while improving connectivity and security

Skybox Change Manager: Automate the entire firewall change management process and assess security risks and compliance violations before changes go live

Skybox Horizon: Understand your entire hybrid network and your biggest risks at a glance in our intuitive and interactive attack surface visualization model, and track risk reduction progress over time

To view the CC certification for the Skybox Security Suite, click here .

Common Criteria is a set of cybersecurity standards recognized around the globe and used by public and private sector organizations to assess security solutions, procure them and use them without the need for additional security evaluation. Products are rigorously evaluated by licensed laboratories and judged based on how they adhere to a set of high and consistent standards. Those that pass receive the CC certification are recognized by all signatories of the Common Criteria Recognition Agreement, currently numbering 28 countries.

About Skybox Security

Skybox provides the industry’s broadest cybersecurity management platform to address security challenges within large, complex networks. By integrating with 120 networking and security technologies, the Skybox Security Suite gives comprehensive attack surface visibility and the context needed for informed action. Our analytics, automation and intelligence improve the efficiency and performance of security operations in vulnerability and threat management and firewall and security policy management for the world’s largest organizations.

