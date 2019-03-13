Skybox Security Wins SC Awards’ Best Risk and Security Policy Management

Skybox takes home the SC US Award for Best Risk and Security Policy Management Solution for the second year in a row

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skybox® Security , a global leader in cyber risk management, won the Trust Award for Best Risk and Security Policy Management for the second year in a row at the 2019 SC US Awards. The announcement was made Tuesday, March 5, 2019, during the 23rd annual SC Awards gala in San Francisco, presented by SC Media.



The Skybox® Security Suite has been designed to help the most complex, security-conscious enterprises to bridge security management gaps within their organizations, intelligently automating processes to support risk reduction and compliance management. This second Trust Award win in the Best Risk and Security Policy Management category is the latest in a string of accolades awarded to the platform, including being named in CRN’s 2019 Security 100 List and JMP Securities’ 70 Hottest Privately Held Companies, as well as Cyber Defense Magazine’s InfoSec Award for Best Vulnerability Management Product.

“Our second successive win at the SC Awards reaffirms the strength of Skybox Security’s solution,” said Gidi Cohen, CEO and founder of Skybox. “Today’s security leaders face an almost impossible task to control risk in mass-scale, highly complex and hybrid IT and cloud environments, all while demonstrating continuous compliance amid rapid change. At Skybox, we recognize the importance of simplifying risk and security policy management and are dedicated to bringing about positive and enduring change to this field. The second Trust Award win shows that our approach resonates with thought leaders as well as practitioners.”

In SC Media’s announcement of the win, they remarked, “Companies are always looking for new and better vantage points from which they can view and manage network risk. And in that sense, Skybox Security offers the best seat in the house."

Skybox Security’s second win in this category comes after it ended 2018 with its best quarter ever, exceeding its previous record by 62 percent.

“Faced with a growing skills crisis and mounting complexity, CISOs need a solution which gives them visibility of their entire environment, as well as the context needed to focus teams on their biggest risks,” said Executive Vice President of Sales Stewart Fox. “That’s what Skybox does. Record sales, strong win and retention rates, as well as accolades like this Trust Award — all demonstrate that we’re right to be confident in our solution.”

The SC Awards are recognized throughout the security industry as the gold standard of excellence in cybersecurity. Winners of the Trust Award for Best Risk and Policy Management were chosen by a distinguished group of leading IT security professionals from SC Media's readership and selected by SC Media’s editorial team.

“When choosing winners for our Trust Awards, SC Media considered such factors as functionality, innovativeness, scalability, ease of use, cost of ownership, return on investment, and customer friendliness,” said Illena Armstrong, vice president of editorial at SC Media. “Across these facets, Skybox Security highly impressed our judges.”

About Skybox Security

www.skyboxsecurity.com

Skybox provides the industry’s broadest cybersecurity management platform to address security challenges within large, complex networks. By integrating with 120 networking and security technologies, the Skybox® Security Suite gives comprehensive attack surface visibility and the context needed for informed action. Our analytics, automation and intelligence improve the efficiency and performance of security operations in vulnerability and threat management and firewall and security policy management for the world’s largest organizations.

© 2019 Skybox Security, Inc. All rights reserved. Skybox Security and the Skybox Security logo are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Skybox Security, Inc., in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Product specifications subject to change at any time without prior notice.

