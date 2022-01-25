Sporting Events to Look Out for in Qatar 2022
From an ATP tennis competition to European Tour golf and the MotoGP, Qatar has lots in store for adventure-hungry visitors looking for professional sporting action.
Chief Operating Officer of Qatar Tourism, Berthold Trenkel, said: "Sport brings people together and hosting international sporting events allows us to be part of, and to facilitate, cross-cultural moments of human achievement and utility. The country's ability to host these events demonstrates the trust in Qatar's ability and health and safety measures to keep players safe when competing at world-class venues. We look forward to welcoming outstanding players, management teams, and of course all the fans to Qatar throughout the year."
Qatar as a nation places a priority on sports and is one of the few countries to celebrate a National Sports Day as a bank holiday, which this year will take place on 8 Feb. For visitors looking to participate in, as well as watch, the action, Qatar Tourism has curated a Sports & Adventure package, in collaboration with 365 Adventures, to give sports enthusiasts a three-day fix of exciting activities.
Sports & Adventure Package
|Sports & Adventure
|Day 1
|Morning
|SUP tour of The Pearl-Qatar
|Afternoon
|Immersive horseback riding with the Al Shaqab Racing Academy
|Evening
|Sunset kayaking at the mangroves
|Day 2
|Morning
|Round of golf / quad biking
|Afternoon
|Desert safari to Inland Sea
|Evening
|Overnight desert camping
|Day 3
|Morning
|Scuba diving at GMC Reef
|Afternoon
|Sandboarding near Sealine camp
|Evening
|Relaxing spa experience
Upcoming sporting events in Qatar
- Katara International Horse Festival (2 - 12 Feb. 2022)
- Qatar Masters (TBC 2022)
- The Qatar Open (14 - 19 Feb. 2022)
- Qatar Ladies Open (20 - 26 Feb. 2022)
- Al Adaid Desert Challenge (TBC 2022)
- Grand Prix of Qatar (4 - 6 March 2022)
To find out more information on new sporting adventures and developments in Qatar, visit: https://www.visitqatar.qa/en/things-to-do/adventures
Travellers set to transit through Qatar should look to combine their sports and adventure trip with the world's best value stopover packages, launched by Qatar Airways and Discover Qatar and supported by Qatar Tourism.
Please note, final event dates may be subject to change regarding the potential impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
About Qatar:
Qatar is a peninsula surrounded by the Arabian Gulf in the heart of the Middle East, with 80% of the earth's population within a six-hour flight. Ranked the safest country in the world in 2022 by Numbeo, Qatar welcomes all travellers, and guests from over 95 countries can enter visa-free. Qatar has an incredible variety of easily accessible tourist attractions, a plethora of fauna and flora, including Whale Sharks and the majestic national animal the Arabian Oryx, and most experiences are a unique combination of cultural authenticity and modernity. From iconic museums to high-rise restaurants, from thrilling desert adventures to world-famous events including none other than the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, there is something for all types of travellers and budgets. Travellers set to transit through Qatar should turn one holiday into two with the world's best value stopover packages, launched by Qatar Airways and Discover Qatar and supported by Qatar Tourism.
About Qatar Tourism:
Qatar Tourism is the official government body responsible for the development and promotion of tourism in Qatar, facilitating the sector's exponential growth. Qatar is a destination where people of the world come together to experience unique offerings in arts, culture, sports, and adventure, catering to family and business visitors, rooted in Service Excellence. Qatar Tourism seeks to boost the entire tourism value chain, grow local and international visitor demand, attract inward investment, and drive a multiplier effect across the domestic economy. The Qatar Tourism Strategy 2030 sets an ambitious target to attract over six million international visitors a year by 2030, making Qatar the fastest growing destination in the Middle East.
