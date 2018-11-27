StackPath Launches EdgeEngine™ Serverless Computing Create Your Own Services with Computing at the Edge

DALLAS, Nov. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StackPath , a leading platform of secure edge services, today announced StackPath EdgeEngine™ , a simple yet powerful serverless computing service that lets developers run code at the cloud’s edge without a server, virtual machine, or container.



“The edge is the new frontier in cloud computing,” said Lance Crosby, StackPath co-founder and CEO. “EdgeEngine gives developers the power to customize workloads at the edge without the burden or overhead of managing infrastructure. It’s just the first in a number of edge computing solutions we have in the works, and an unprecedented opportunity for businesses to control how data and traffic is handled right up to the point it reaches their end users, or where it hits their workloads.”

StackPath EdgeEngine is built on the Chrome V8 JavaScript engine and lets StackPath customers simply compose or paste scripts into the StackPath customer portal and assign them to routes on their delivery sites. The script is immediately deployed in all of StackPath’s advanced edge PoPs worldwide, ready to execute at the PoP closest to an end user whenever the designated script URL is called. The service is currently available as an add-on to StackPath CDN and Edge Delivery packages but will soon be available for use with any StackPath service, or as a standalone, and will support a wide number of languages.

“Having the ability to create a dynamic user-experience at the edge is a total game changer,” said Ben Gabler, StackPath Senior Vice President, Product. “At StackPath, we can’t always predict every feature or use case that we will support, but today that’s no longer an issue. With the power of EdgeEngine the customer possibilities are endless.”

EdgeEngine is ideal for a wide range of use cases, including:

Delivering personalized, dynamic and unique content based on request data: Modify end user experience directly from the edge instead of relying on client-side execution





Modify end user experience directly from the edge instead of relying on client-side execution Customizing security measures: Deploy scripts that execute before a request reaches content, such as blocking or allowing WordPress Administration





Deploy scripts that execute before a request reaches content, such as blocking or allowing WordPress Administration Building an API entry point or entire API gateway: Create scripts that designate specific routes (as many as desired) to a delivery site





Create scripts that designate specific routes (as many as desired) to a delivery site Reducing total cost of operations: Handle computing tasks at the edge instead of sending them back to the origin, reducing origin compute workloads and data transfer





Handle computing tasks at the edge instead of sending them back to the origin, reducing origin compute workloads and data transfer Improving overall end-user experiences: Process data from and reply to end users from the nearest edge PoP, lowering response time and enabling near-real-time network applications

EdgeEngine is available now for existing StackPath customers. To begin using it, StackPath customers can simply add it to a CDN or Edge Delivery stack through the StackPath customer portal. EdgeEngine is competitively priced at $10/month per stack for 15M requests ($0.60 for each additional 1M requests) with no limit on number of scripts or delivery domains per stack, unlike competing serverless edge computing services.

About StackPath

StackPath is a platform of secure edge services that enables developers to protect, accelerate, and innovate cloud properties ranging from websites to media delivery and IoT services. With an innovative global edge network infrastructure, StackPath delivers enterprise-grade security and performance in a frictionless, on-demand platform with cloud-scale control and flexibility. More than one million customers, including early-stage and Fortune 100 companies, use StackPath services. StackPath is headquartered in Dallas and has offices across the U.S. and around the world. For more information, visit stackpath.com and follow StackPath at www.fb.com/stackpathllc and www.twitter.com/stackpath .