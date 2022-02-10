StarLedger NFTs: Star Registry on the Blockchain

StarLedger launches their limited NFT collection of 5,000 stars that represent stars in our own galaxy.

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StarLedger launches public sale of 5,000 NFT stars on the Metis Andromeda blockchain.

StarLedger is a limited NFT collection of 5,000 stars which represent stars in our own galaxy. Each star is minted as an NFT and includes a StarLedger certificate.

Rarity rankings weigh star traits such as magnitude, popularity, constellations, color, distance, location and more. Each of the 5,000 stars has a status of Legendary, Ultra Rare, Rare, Notable and Standard. All 5,000 stars are viewable in the StarLedger metaverse. Members can use crypto to buy and sell stars to curate and grow their collections.

Popular stars include Polaris (the North Star), Sirius, Antares, Bellatrix and Betelgeuse.

As the NFT winner of the Metis hackathon in January, StarLedger has quickly become popular in the crypto and NFT community. Metis is an Ethereum Layer 2 Rollup platform where StarLedger is adding further innovation, creativity and utility with their NFT project.

After a limited presale period, StarLedger's NFTs first public release sold out in less than one minute. StarLedger will continue to release 100-500 stars each week from 2-4 constellations. The first release included stars from these constellations: Andromeda, Libra, Scorpius and Taurus.

The creator of StarLedger, Chris Tate, is a principal software engineer with 25 years of experience in the industry. He is joined by his wife Crystal Tate, a frontend software engineer, and his nephew Korie Chaney, a budding game developer. The team has also added a 3D artist, data scientist and designer.

"The Milky Way galaxy is home to billions of stars. These stars are a part of our history. They have guided us, inspired us and continue to bring us together in awe of their beauty and mystery.

"Our goal is to build a 1:1 digital representation of our galaxy as accurately as possible, and discover new ways to experience space in an immersive 3D metaverse," says Chris Tate.

Future plans include a VR and AR version of the StarLedger platform and growing its ecosystem, utility and community.

The next public sale begins Feb. 15, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. CST on the StarLedger minting website: https://mint.starledger.org

