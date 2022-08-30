Starline Computer GmbH and GRAID Technology Inc. Partner to Deliver NVMe Superserver Powered by SupremeRAID™

Starline revolutionizes the German data center market, offers 80TB NVMe superserver powered by SupremeRAID™ for maximum SSD performance, increased productivity, and outstanding ROI.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starline Computer GmbH, a longtime heavyweight in the enterprise data center sector, now incorporates SupremeRAID™ GPU accelerated RAID as part of their enterprise NVMe offerings. SupremeRAID™ offloads RAID from the CPU to provide performant and robust data protection without the attendant complexity and performance cost of current solutions.

Utilizing SupremeRAID™ for NVMe SSDs, Starline has developed a slimline 1U superserver with sophisticated software-composed data protection, exceptional performance, and unmatched ROI for demanding workloads. Being NVMe-oF-based, no performance is lost over the network; SupremeRAID™ also takes RAID computation fully onto itself, so compute is dedicated only to applications.

"New Starline servers fueled by SupremeRAID™ controllers open a multitude of new horizons for our performance hungry clients," said Bernd Widmaier, Starline Director of Sales.

Starline Product Manager Timo Fietz added, "SupremeRAID™ is an optimal addition to our portfolio in order to utilize the full performance of NVMe SSDs in a RAID array; a feat that traditional RAID controllers cannot achieve."

"We are pleased to announce this partnership with Starline Computer," said Leander Yu, founder and CEO of GRAID Technology. "Starline has long been considered a key player in the high-performance computing market, and we are certain this strategic partnership will advance data center technology across Germany while providing the best ROI for our mutual customers."

Starline will feature SupremeRAID™ in Booth #7.D31 at IBC 2022, September 9-12, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Centre. Contact GRAID Technology Inc. for press inquiries or to set up an in-person meeting at the event. Learn more about Starline's SupremeRAID™ offerings here.

About Starline Computer GmbH

Starline Computer GmbH in Kirchheim unter Teck is a globally active integrator and value-added distributor. We have been designing, assembling, testing and selling storage, server and virtualization solutions for IT service providers and major customers since 1982. For decades, we have stood for quality, because we offer competent, personal and individual support that goes far beyond the usual industry standards. We take pride in bringing innovative products to the market, while working reliably and thoroughly, so that our customers always know that they are in good hands. Learn more at www.starline.de

About GRAID Technology Inc.

GRAID Technology Inc. is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California with an office in Ontario, CA, and an R&D center in Taipei, Taiwan. Named one of the Ten Hottest Data Storage Startups of 2021 by CRN, as well as a 2022 Emerging Vendor in their Storage & Disaster Recovery category, SupremeRAID™ performance is breaking world records as the first NVMe and NVMeoF RAID card to unlock the full potential of your SSD performance. For more information visit graidtech.com or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

GRAID Technology Media Contact:

Andrea Eaken, PR/Media Relations

(949) 742-9928

[email protected]

Starline Computer GmbH Media Contact:

Bernd Widmaier, Director of Sales

+49 7021 487 216

[email protected]

