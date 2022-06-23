StoneTurn Bolsters Its Capabilities in Brazil with Two New Managing Directors

SÃO PAULO, Brazil and NEW YORK, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneTurn, a leading global advisory firm, announced the hiring of Carlos Flávio Lopes and Ian Cook as Managing Directors in São Paulo, Brazil. The new additions strengthen StoneTurn’s capabilities in risk advisory, investigations, business intelligence, compliance and monitoring.



The expansion of the São Paulo office reinforces StoneTurn’s commitment to servicing clients in Brazil and throughout Latin America, as well as around the globe, coming on the heels of opening the firm’s first Asia-based office in Singapore.

“StoneTurn assists clients with complex challenges that often transcend borders. To best meet our clients’ needs, it is essential to have local resources and intimate knowledge of critical markets. As the largest and most diversified economy in Latin America, Brazil is a critical market for StoneTurn and our clients,” said Brad Wilson, Managing Partner and CEO. “We are thrilled to welcome Ian Cook and Carlos Flávio Lopes to our team in São Paulo, and look forward to working with them supporting our clients on investigations, risk advisory, business intelligence, compliance and monitoring matters both in Brazil and across other jurisdictions.”

Since 2018, StoneTurn’s office in São Paulo has serviced Brazilian and foreign clients with corporate investigations, compliance and monitoring services. Under the leadership of partners Steven Neuman and Patrícia Latorre, and most recently, Snežana Gebauer, StoneTurn continues to experience rapid expansion of its client base and increased demand for these solutions in Brazil and the broader region. The strategic addition of Ian and Carlos is a testament to StoneTurn’s continued commitment to providing exceptional services to our clients.

To read this press release in Portuguese, click here. Learn more about Ian Cook and Carlos Flávio Lopes.

About StoneTurn

StoneTurn, a global advisory firm, assists companies, their counsel and government agencies on regulatory, risk and compliance issues, investigations and business disputes. We serve our clients from 15 global offices across five continents. To learn more, visit StoneTurn.com.

