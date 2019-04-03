SurveyMonkey Completes Acquisition of Usabilla

Combined Companies Provide Access to a Truly Comprehensive Portfolio of Customer Experience Offerings

SAN MATEO, Calif. and AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, April 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurveyMonkey (Nasdaq: SVMK), a leading global survey software company, announced today it has completed its acquisition of Usabilla, a leading global Voice of Customer (VoC) technology provider. Usabilla empowers 450 enterprises in 35 countries, including global brands like Lufthansa, Philips, and Vodafone to collect, analyze and act on real-time user feedback to improve their products and customer experiences. The acquisition complements SurveyMonkey’s existing enterprise solutions to deliver a truly comprehensive Customer Powered Data portfolio.



“We welcome Usabilla’s team, product, and customers as we begin a new chapter at SurveyMonkey–one where we have an enhanced enterprise-grade product offering, wider geographic footprint, and stronger go-to-market channel,” said Zander Lurie, chief executive officer of SurveyMonkey. “Usabilla’s deep expertise helping top global brands improve their products and customer experiences is perfectly aligned with our mission, and together, we will deliver significant value to our enterprise customers and shareholders.”

“To put the customer at the center and make smarter business decisions, more firms are leveraging VoC technologies to get to rich, meaningful, and contextual insights,” said Faith Adams, senior analyst, Customer Experience at Forrester that included Usabilla as a VoC specialist in their 2018 Now Tech report . “Achieving best-in-class customer experience (CX) requires firms to extend their efforts beyond a specific channel or line of business. When we look at our data, the payoff is there: good CX can help grow revenue faster, lead to customer retention, a reduction in cost to serve customers, and more.”

Over 130 Usabilla employees will join the SurveyMonkey family, bringing the total number to more than 1,000 employees across 10 offices , including new locations in Amsterdam, New York, London and Berlin. Going forward, the SurveyMonkey and Usabilla teams plan to leverage their combined global footprint and product offerings to grow enterprise sales and capitalize on the market opportunity.

About SurveyMonkey

SurveyMonkey (NASDAQ: SVMK) is a leading global survey software company on a mission to power the curious. The company’s People Powered Data platform empowers over 17 million active users to measure and understand feedback from employees, customers, website and app users, and the market. SurveyMonkey’s enterprise solutions and integrations enable 98% of the Fortune 500 to solve daily challenges, from delivering better customer experiences to increasing employee retention. With SurveyMonkey, organizations around the world can transform feedback into business intelligence that drives growth and innovation.

About Usabilla

Usabilla empowers brands like Lufthansa, Philips, and Vodafone to become truly customer-centric by improving digital experiences on websites, apps and emails. Enterprises acquire the ultimate solution to capture the voice of their customers, collect quantitative along with qualitative data, and turn insights into actions that drive success.

