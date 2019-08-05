Synchronoss Drives Digital Transformation for Telkom Indonesia

Telkom Indonesia will partner with Synchronoss Digital Experience Platform to support innovation for new digital consumer and enterprise services

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR), a global leader and innovator of cloud, messaging, digital and IoT products, today announced that Telkom Indonesia (IDX: TLKM), Indonesia’s largest telecoms service provider by subscribers, will partner with Synchronoss for Digital Experience Platform (DXP) to simplify its business processes and enhance customer interactions and the customer journey across all communications channels.



Synchronoss DXP allows operators, service providers and other companies to design a unified, interactive customer experience across mobile apps, call centers, in-store point-of-sale interactions and online. Telkom Indonesia can use the platform across all its business units, including consumer and enterprise services, to improve its operational agility and support the expansion of digital services that incorporate new media, content and e-commerce offerings.

Telkom Indonesia will benefit from the DXP platform because of its scalability, flexibility and built-in functionality as well as its:

Effortless integration with legacy customer relationship management and complex back-end systems,

Easy-to-use, intuitive drag-and-drop dashboard that allows staff without developer or coding experience to easily create, configure and launch end-to-end digital customer journeys across multiple engagement channels,

Ability to quickly develop, connect and integrate new digital services with minimal cost and disruption,

In-depth data mapping and analytics capabilities that aggregate and analyze customer data to create cross-selling opportunities through customized offers, and

Capacity to personalize customer care in real time based on individual preferences.

Glenn Lurie, President and CEO, Synchronoss, said telecom operators worldwide face sustained competition from rival service providers and OTTs, and that Indonesia is no exception.

“The challenge for operators everywhere is firstly, to transform their service models with new digital features and services: and second, to play smarter when it comes to customer engagement. They need to radically overhaul their legacy operations and be more intelligent and responsive to customers. In so doing, they can add extra value, boost subscriber retention and unlock new revenue opportunities,” he said.

Lurie added, “This new relationship with Telkom Indonesia is another important step forward in our strategy to open up important revenue and growth opportunities for Synchronoss in dynamic international markets outside of North America. We look forward to working with Telkom Indonesia to help them realize the potential of their digital capabilities.”

To learn more about the Synchronoss Digital Experience Platform (DXP) and its capabilities, please visit: https://synchronoss.com/products/digital/dxp/ .

About Synchronoss Technologies, Inc.

Synchronoss (NASDAQ: SNCR) transforms the way companies create new revenue, reduce costs and delight their subscribers with cloud, messaging, digital and IoT products and platforms supporting hundreds of millions of subscribers across the globe. Synchronoss’ secure, scalable and groundbreaking new technologies, trusted partnerships and talented people change the way TMT customers grow their businesses. For more information, visit us at www.synchronoss.com.

