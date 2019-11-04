Synchronoss Technologies Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results; Signs New U.S.-based Tier 1 Cloud Customer; And Provides Update on relationship with Sequential Technology International

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR), a global leader and innovator in cloud, messaging, digital and IoT platforms and products, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Glenn Lurie, president and chief executive officer, stated, “Thus far, 2019 has been an extremely active year for Synchronoss and our platforms are executing well with new customers, new partners and revenue in each. We have announced partnerships with leading companies in the TMT industry such as Amazon, AT&T, BT, Microsoft, Rackspace and others embracing Synchronoss solutions to accelerate revenue growth, reduce costs, and accelerate digital transformations. Many of these partnerships are success-based revenue-share models that are expected to drive meaningful and material revenue for the company in 2020 and beyond.”

Lurie added, “We are very excited to announce our third new cloud deal of the year, this time with a major U.S.-based Tier 1 carrier. This new customer, along with our previously announced new cloud deals, demonstrate that the Synchronoss white-label cloud is in the sweet spot of what carriers need as they prepare for the widespread launch of 5G cellular and continue to seek out new sources of revenue and profitability.”

David Clark, Chief Financial Officer, stated, “As Sequential Technology International (STI) is evaluating strategic alternatives, based on this process we have decided to take a more conservative approach to our financial relationship. As a result, in the third quarter, we wrote off $26 million of STI-related accounts receivable which are now deemed uncollectible. This revenue relationship with STI falls under the new lease accounting standards, so the write-down is accounted for as a cumulative adjustment to revenue recognized in 2018 and 2019, and as such reduces third-quarter GAAP revenue from $78.2 million to $52.2 million. Going forward, quarterly revenue from STI will be recognized based on the amount of cash we collect in payment for our services, currently estimated to be in the range of $2.5-$3.0 million per quarter. We believe this will enable Synchronoss management and our investors to focus on the future of the company; in particular, execution and delivery of the transactions we have announced this year. Before the STI prior period revenue adjustment, operationally we were trending toward our original revenue and EBITDA guidance for the year.”

Third quarter highlights:

  • Excluding the non-recurring STI revenue write-down, revenue for the quarter would have been $78.2 million. The non-cash $26.0 million write-down of STI’s accounts receivable balance, which is accounted for as a cumulative adjustment to prior revenue under the new lease accounting standards, resulted in GAAP revenue totaling $52.2 million.
  • GAAP net loss for the quarter, which includes the $26 million STI write-down, was $69.4 million, or $1.70 per share, compared to $54.5 million or $1.38 per share in the prior year’s third quarter. Excluding the STI write-down, Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Synchronoss was $25.3 million or 62 cents per share, compared to $33.5 million in the year-ago quarter or 84 cents per share.
  • Synchronoss delivered $5.8 million of adjusted EBITDA, compared to $9.4 million in the third quarter of 2018.
  Three Months Ended September 30,
$000s20192018% Change
Revenues$52,210 $83,286 (37.3)%
Non-GAAP Revenue Excluding STI Write-Down78,210 83,286   (6.0)%
Net Loss(69,432)(54,529)(27.3)%
Non-GAAP Net Loss From Cont. Ops. Attributable to Synchronoss(25,361)(33,457)24.2%
Adjusted EBITDA5,799 9,360 (38.0)%


  Nine Months Ended September 30, 
$000s20192018% Change 
Revenues$218,161 $243,737  (10.5)%
Non-GAAP Revenue Excluding STI Write-Down  244,161  243,737   0.2
Net Loss(122,049)(141,839) 14.0 %
Non-GAAP Net Loss From Cont. Ops. Attributable to Synchronoss  (51,276) (75,005) 31.6
Adjusted EBITDA21,098 (1,413)  NM 

New Business Update

New customer agreements and partnerships that the company has completed since the last earnings announcement include:

  • The new major U.S.-based Tier 1 cloud customer announced today, that is expected to launch the Synchronoss white label cloud service in 2020.
  • A partnership with Accruent, the world’s leading provider of physical resource management solutions, to combine Synchronoss’ expertise in smart building analytics with Accruent’s asset monitoring system. The collaboration will deliver valuable insights and efficiencies to enterprises, across facilities, and greatly expand the effectiveness of enterprise IoT solutions.
  • A letter of intent with CityFM to combine their expertise in facility management engineering with Synchronoss’ expertise in software analytics to create an end-to-end IoT facility management offering which is scalable and is expected to drive greater efficiencies.
  • Indosat Ooredoo, a leading telecom service provider in Indonesia, has chosen the Synchronoss Digital Experience Platform (DXP) to deliver a unified, interconnected user experience for customers across all of its engagement channels. The Synchronoss platform will also support Indosat Ooredoo’s “future digital economy ecosystem” project, a nationwide initiative to encourage collaboration and develop new ideas, products and use cases involving IoT technology to help drive economic growth.
  • British American Tobacco (BAT) is launching a multi-country pilot of the Synchronoss Digital Experience Platform across 25 of its 2,000 retail locations in Europe. The Synchronoss DXP solution will provide BAT with the ability to quickly design, deploy, manage and optimize customer journeys while providing a unified experience across all its owned retail locations. This is Synchronoss’ first DXP deployment outside of its traditional TMT customer base and is expected to provide a powerful proof case for traditional brick and mortar retailers.
  • The first live deployments using Synchronoss DXP with Amazon are underway with carriers in Singapore and Mexico. These carriers are in the process of being integrated with Amazon and are expected to begin offering Amazon services in the fourth quarter. Three other Amazon deployments are under way and we anticipate a number of larger deployments in 2020 and beyond.
  • Rackspace has signed a three-year agreement to deploy the Synchronoss Smart Building solution at five of its facilities in North America, including “The Castle,” Rackspace’s 1.2 million square foot global headquarters in San Antonio, Texas.
  • In addition, Rackspace has licensed the company’s Financial Analytics platform to manage costs and provide visibility and deliver savings by checking and validating the accuracy of its largest and most complex third-party partner expenses and invoices.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Conference Call Details

Synchronoss will host a conference call on Monday, November 4, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. (ET) to discuss the company’s financial results. To access this call, dial 1-201-493-6784. Additionally, a live web cast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations page on the company’s web site at www.synchronoss.com.

Following the conference call, a replay will be available for a limited time at 1-412-317-6671. The replay pass code is 13695428. An archived web cast of this conference call will also be available on the Investor Relations page of the company’s web site, www.synchronoss.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Synchronoss has provided in this release selected financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. This information includes historical non-GAAP revenues, gross profit, operating income (loss), net income (loss), effective tax rate, earnings (loss) per share and cash flows from operating activities. Synchronoss uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results and believes they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating Synchronoss’ ongoing operational performance. Synchronoss believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends, and in comparing its financial results with other companies in Synchronoss’ industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. As noted, the non-GAAP financial results discussed above add back fair value stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related costs which includes integration costs, restructuring and cease-use lease expense, deferred compensation expense related to earn outs and amortization of intangibles associated with acquisitions as well as certain non-recurring adjustments.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures as detailed above. As previously mentioned, a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release.

About Synchronoss Technologies, Inc.

Synchronoss transforms the way companies create new revenue, reduce costs and delight their subscribers with cloud, messaging, digital and IoT products, supporting hundreds of millions of subscribers across the globe. Synchronoss’ secure, scalable and groundbreaking new technologies, trusted partnerships, and talented people change the way TMT customers grow their businesses. For more information, visit us at www.synchronoss.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release includes statements concerning Synchronoss and its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, the words “may,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “intends,” “believes,” “potential” or “continue” or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Synchronoss has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect its business, financial condition and results of operations. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions including, without limitation, risks relating to the Company’s ability to sustain or increase revenue from its larger customers and generate revenue from new customers, the Company’s expectations regarding expenses and revenue, the sufficiency of the Company’s cash resources and its ability to satisfy or refinance its existing debt obligations, the Company’s growth strategies, the anticipated trends and challenges in the business and the market in which the Company operates, the Company’s expectations regarding federal, state and foreign regulatory requirements, the pending lawsuits against the Company described in its most recent SEC filings, and other risks and factors that are described in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, which is on file with the SEC and available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Investors:
Joe Crivelli,
Vice President, Investor Relations
908-566-3131
investor@synchronoss.com

Media:                                                
CCgroup
US: Diane Rose, +1 727-238-7567 or International: Anais Merlin, +44 20 3824 9219                                   
synchronoss@ccgrouppr.com

SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited) (In thousands)

  September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018
ASSETS    
Current assets:    
Cash and cash equivalents $19,193  $103,771 
Restricted cash 21  6,089 
Marketable securities, current 897  28,230 
Accounts receivable, net of allowances for bad debt of $3,318 and $4,599 at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 73,574  102,798 
Prepaid expenses 17,096  45,058 
Other current assets 4,934  8,508 
Total current assets 115,715  294,454 
Restricted cash    
Marketable securities, non-current   6,658 
Property and equipment, net 35,631  67,937 
Operating lease right-of-use assets 55,308   
Goodwill 220,367  224,899 
Intangible assets, net 81,172  98,706 
Other assets 7,769  8,982 
Equity method investment   1,619 
Total assets $515,962  $703,255 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY    
Current liabilities:    
Accounts payable $15,496  $13,576 
Accrued expenses 54,219  59,545 
Deferred revenues, current 53,789  57,101 
Short-term convertible debt, net of debt issuance costs   113,542 
Mandatorily redeemable financial instrument    
Total current liabilities 123,504  243,764 
Lease financing obligation   9,494 
Operating lease liabilities, non-current 62,863   
Long-term convertible debt, net of debt issuance costs    
Deferred tax liabilities 1,270  1,347 
Deferred revenues, non-current 34,018  59,841 
Other non-current liabilities 4,624  10,797 
Redeemable noncontrolling interest 12,500  12,500 
Commitments and contingencies    
Series A Convertible Participating Perpetual Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; 210 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019 192,596  176,603 
Stockholders’ equity:    
Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000 shares authorized, 51,608 and 49,836 shares issued; 44,446 and 42,674 outstanding at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 5  5 
Treasury stock, at cost (7,162 and 7,162 shares at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively) (82,087) (82,087)
Additional paid-in capital 528,734  534,673 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (33,880) (30,383)
Accumulated deficit (328,185) (233,299)
Total stockholders’ equity 84,587  188,909 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $515,962  $703,255 

SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)

 Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
 2019 2018 2019 2018
        
Net revenues$52,210  $83,286   $218,161  $243,737 
Costs and expenses:       
Cost of revenues35,602  43,714   107,958  127,788 
Research and development18,575  18,684   57,282  59,789 
Selling, general and administrative30,536  27,320   82,862  99,368 
Restructuring charges(39) 4,539   738  8,425 
Depreciation and amortization18,508  23,658   58,920  70,330 
Total costs and expenses103,182  117,915  307,760  365,700 
Loss from continuing operations(50,972) (34,629) (89,599) (121,963)
Interest income228  203  716  7,518 
Interest expense(203) (1,370) (1,251) (3,935)
Gain on extinguishment of debt5    822   
Other (expense) income, net(422) (13,439) 17  (9,180)
Equity method investment (loss) income  283  (1,619) 71 
Loss from continuing operations, before taxes(51,364) (48,952) (90,914) (127,489)
(Provision) benefit for income taxes(9,849) 2,308  (6,614) 1,604 
Net loss(61,213) (46,644) (97,528) (125,885)
Net loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests(25) (422) (931) 2,122 
Preferred stock dividend(8,194) (7,463) (23,590) (18,076)
Net loss attributable to Synchronoss$(69,432) $(54,529) $(122,049) $(141,839)
        
Earnings per share:       
Basic$(1.70) $(1.38) $(3.01) $(3.51)
Diluted$(1.70) $(1.38) $(3.01) $(3.51)
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:       
Basic40,910  39,612  40,564  40,405 
Diluted40,910  39,612  40,564  40,405 


SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
 (In thousands) (Unaudited)

 Nine Months Ended September 30,
 2019 2018
Operating activities:   
Net loss$(97,528) $(125,885)
Adjustments to reconcile Net Loss to net cash used in operating activities:   
Depreciation and amortization58,921  70,330 
Change in fair value of financial instruments  (3,849)
Amortization of debt issuance costs272  1,060 
(Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt(822)  
Accrued PIK interest*  (7,037)
Allowance for loan losses*  18,225 
(Earnings) loss from equity method investments*1,619  (71)
Loss (Gain) on disposals15  277 
Amortization of bond premium(34) 75 
Deferred income taxes(25) (1,648)
      
Stock-based compensation17,033  22,040 
 Cumulative adjustment to STI receivable26,044   
ROU Asset Impairment6,268   
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:   
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts3,180  28,789 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets34,052  (12,844)
Other assets1,966  947 
Accounts payable2,615  8,195 
Accrued expenses(9,418) (24,539)
Other liabilities(3,736) (3,886)
      
Deferred revenues(28,583) (30,841)
Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities11,839  (60,662)
Investing activities:   
Purchases of property and equipment(7,077) (8,565)
Purchases of capitalized software(9,289) (11,012)
Purchases of marketable securities available for sale(47,703) (15,784)
Maturity of marketable securities available for sale81,794  3,050 
Business acquired, net of cash  (9,734)
Net cash used for investing activities17,725  (42,045)
Financing activities:   
Extinguishment of outstanding Convertible Senior Notes(112,993)  
Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock  86,220 
Preferred dividend payment(7,075)  
Payments for finance leases(925) (1,018)
Net cash (used for) provided by financing activities(120,993) 85,202 
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash783  (1,805)
Net decrease in cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents(90,646) (19,310)
Cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period109,860  246,125 
Cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period$19,214  $226,815 

SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended Sep 30, Nine Months Ended Sep 30,
  2019 2018 2019 2018
Non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliation:        
GAAP Revenue $52,210  $83,286  $218,161  $243,737 
Less: Cost of revenues 35,602  43,714  107,958  127,788 
Gross Profit 16,608  39,572  110,203  115,949 
Add / (Less):        
Stock-based compensation expense 803  1,035  2,147  3,447 
Restructuring and cease-use lease expense 141    405   
Cumulative adjustment to STI receivable 26,044    26,044   
Adjusted Gross Profit $43,596  $40,607  $138,799  $119,396 
Adjusted Gross Margin 83.5% 48.8% 63.6% 49.0%
         
GAAP loss from continuing operations (50,972) (34,629) (89,599) (121,963)
Add / (Less):        
Stock-based compensation expense 6,000  7,216  17,028  22,038 
Acquisition costs   38  (230) 149 
Restructuring and cease-use lease expense 6,215  4,539  7,429  8,425 
Amortization expense 5,808  8,472  19,072  25,122 
Cumulative adjustment to STI receivable 26,044    26,044   
One-Time Expenses due to Restatement, etc. 4  3,638  1,506  19,608 
Non-GAAP loss from continuing operations $(6,901) $(10,726) $(18,750) $(46,621)
         
GAAP Net loss attributable to Synchronoss $(69,432) $(54,529) $(122,049) $(141,839)
Add / (Less):        
Stock-based compensation expense 6,000  7,216  17,028  22,038 
Acquisition costs   38  (230) 149 
Restructuring and cease-use lease expense 6,215  4,539  7,429  8,425 
Amortization expense 5,808  8,472  19,072  25,122 
Non-GAAP Expenses attributable to Non-Controlling Interest   (523) (76) (1,269)
One-Time Expenses due to Restatement, etc. 4  3,638  1,506  19,608 
Cumulative adjustment to STI receivable 26,044    26,044   
Income Tax Effect at Statutory Tax Rates   (2,308)   (7,239)
Non-GAAP Net loss from continuing operations attributable to Synchronoss $(25,361) $(33,457) $(51,276) $(75,005)
         
Diluted Non-GAAP Net loss from continuing operations per share $(0.62) $(0.84) $(1.26) $(1.86)
         
Weighted shares outstanding - Basic 40,910  39,612  40,564  40,405 

SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
  Sep 30, 2018 Dec 31, 2018 Mar 31, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Sep 30, 2019 Sep 30, 2019 Sep 30, 2018
               
Net (loss) income attributable to Synchronoss $(54,529) $(101,909) $(27,587) $(25,030) $(69,432) $(122,049) $(141,839)
Add / (Less):              
Restructuring and cease-use lease expense 4,539  3,950  740  474  6,215  7,429  8,425 
Net change in contingent consideration obligation              
Depreciation and amortization 23,658  47,324  20,143  20,269  18,508  58,920  70,330 
Interest income (203) (252) (189) (299)  ( 228) (716) (7,518)
Interest Expense 1,370  976  585  463  203  1,251  3,935 
Gain on Extinguishment of debt   (1,760) (387) (430)  ( 5) (822)  
Other Income (expense), net 13,439  65,737  (463) 24  422  (17) 9,180 
Equity method investment income (loss), net (283) 28,671  1,243  376    1,619  (71)
Benefit for income taxes (2,308) (16,290) (1,391) (1,844) 9,849  6,614  (1,604)
Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests 422  (6,715) 313  593  25  931  (2,122)
Preferred dividend 7,463  7,517  7,537  7,859  8,194  23,590  18,076 
Stock-based compensation expense 7,216  5,566  5,554  5,474  6,000  17,028  22,038 
Acquisition costs 38  109  (188) (42)   (230) 149 
Integration              
Cumulative adjustment to STI receivable         26,044  26,044   
One-Time Expenses due to Restatement, etc. 3,638  800  720  782  4  1,506  19,608 
Net income from discontinued operations, net of taxes   (18,288)          
Reclassification of expenses 4,900             
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $9,360  $15,436  $6,630  $8,669  $5,799  $21,098  $(1,413)


  Three Months Ended Sep 30, Nine Months Ended Sep 30,
  2019 2018 2019 2018
Net Cash (used in) provided by operating activities $(6,725)  $10,719  $11,839  $(60,662)
Add / (Less):        
Capitalized software (3,330)  (2,811) (9,289) (11,012)
Property and equipment (2,137  (4,745) (7,077) (8,565)
Free Cashflow $(12,192)  $3,163  $(4,527) $(80,239)
Add: One-Time Expenses due to Restatement, etc. 4   3,638  1,506  19,608 
Adjusted Free Cashflow $(12,188)  $6,801  $(3,021) $(60,631)

 