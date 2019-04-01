Taconic Biosciences Licenses the Wild Mouse Gut Microbiome from the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases

RENSSELAER, N.Y., April 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taconic Biosciences, a global leader in providing genetically engineered rodent model solutions, announces it has obtained a license to the Wild Mouse gut microbiome from the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH).



Investigators at the NIDDK studied wild mice gut microbiota, finding it differs dramatically from that of laboratory mice. Taconic’s germ-free mice were used in the study, which was featured in the journal Cell ( https://www.cell.com/cell/fulltext/S0092-8674(17)31065-6 ). For research applications, the Wild Mouse gut microbiota can be banked for future use and/or maintained in a laboratory mouse breeding colony for immediate research purposes. When transferred into laboratory mice, the microbiota promote host fitness, as seen in increased resistance to viral infection and tumorigenesis models. Taconic licensed the Wild Mouse gut microbiota from NIDDK as a complement to its existing microbiome solutions portfolio , which includes germ-free mice and custom microbiota associations . The role of the microbiome in drug discovery research is to clarify the impact of varying microbiomes on the efficacy of potential therapeutics and also to potentially identify new drug targets. By having a defined microbiome standard via the NIDDK Wild Mouse gut microbiome, customers now have a basis for comparison to better understand the microbiome of their research models.

“As demonstrated in the elegant study by Rosshart et al., mammals have co-evolved with gut microbes and this has led to health promoting effects. The Wild Mouse gut microbiota model will allow researchers to identify new host-microbe relationships as well as the potential for determining new disease protection mechanisms,” commented Dr. Alexander Maue, associate director of Taconic’s microbiome products and services.

To learn more about Taconic’s microbiome solutions portfolio, please call 1-888-TACONIC ( 888-822-6642 ) in the US, +45 70 23 04 05 in Europe, or email info@taconic.com .

About Taconic Biosciences, Inc.

Taconic Biosciences is a fully-licensed, global leader in genetically engineered rodent models and services. Founded in 1952, Taconic provides the best animal solutions so that customers can acquire, custom generate, breed, precondition, test, and distribute valuable research models worldwide. Specialists in genetically engineered mouse and rat models, precision research mouse models, and integrated model design and breeding services, Taconic operates three service laboratories and six breeding facilities in the U.S. and Europe, maintains distributor relationships in Asia and has global shipping capabilities to provide animal models almost anywhere in the world.

The content of this news release is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views or imply endorsement of the National Institutes of Health.