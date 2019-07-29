Taconic Biosciences Releases First Off-the-Shelf NASH Animal Model

New Model Saves Researchers Time as They Study the Devastating Disease

RENSSELAER, N.Y., July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taconic Biosciences, a global leader in providing drug discovery animal model solutions, announces the launch of the first commercially available diet-induced NASH (nonalcoholic steatohepatitis) rodent model.



NASH is a dangerous subtype of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and has recently garnered increased attention in the biomedical community due to its growing prevalence in the population. The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases estimates that between 30 and 40 percent of adults in the United States have NAFLD and about 3 to 12 percent of adults in the United States have NASH, which can lead to liver failure or liver cancer ( https://www.niddk.nih.gov/health-information/liver-disease/nafld-nash/definition-facts ).

Increased focus has translated into a heightened demand for a NASH animal model. With some diet-induced models requiring up to 26 weeks to become ready for study, time delays are a serious problem for drug discovery. Additionally, the absence of a commercial product forces researchers to use their precious vivarium space to condition animals for months, displacing other important projects.

“Prior to this product, researchers lacked access to preconditioned NASH mice, slowing critical research. This forced researchers to plan studies months in advance and left little flexibility as new compounds were discovered along the way,” commented Dr. Michael Seiler, vice president of Taconic’s commercial model portfolio. “Helping researchers save months is a great example of how Taconic is constantly working to provide our customers with the best animal model solutions.”

Taconic boasts a strong history providing animal models to aid in metabolic syndrome research, including the first diet induced obesity model and the industry’s most comprehensive microbiome solutions platform .

To learn more about Taconic Biosciences' NASH model and the complete commercial portfolio , please contact the company at 1-888-TACONIC (888-822-6642) in the US, +45 70 23 04 05 in Europe or email info@taconic.com.

About Taconic Biosciences, Inc.

Taconic Biosciences is a fully-licensed, global leader in genetically engineered rodent models and services. Founded in 1952, Taconic provides the best animal solutions so that customers can acquire, custom-generate, breed, precondition, test, and distribute valuable research models worldwide. Specialists in genetically engineered mouse and rat models, microbiome, immune-oncology mouse models, and integrated model design and breeding services, Taconic operates three service laboratories and six breeding facilities in the U.S. and Europe, maintains distributor relationships in Asia and has global shipping capabilities to provide animal models almost anywhere in the world.

Media Contact:

Kelly Owen Grover

Director of Marketing Communications

(518) 697-3824

kelly.grover@taconic.com