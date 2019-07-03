Telix Pharmaceuticals and Grupo RPH Sign LATAM Manufacturing and Distribution Agreement

MELBOURNE, Australia and PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil, July 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX.TLX) (“Telix”, the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of diagnostic and therapeutic products based on targeted radiopharmaceuticals or “molecularly-targeted radiation” (MTR) has today announced the appointment of Grupo RPH as contract manufacturer and product distribution partner for Brazil. The partnership will initially focus on TLX591-CDx (68Ga-PSMA-11) for the imaging of prostate cancer but the agreement is structured to be able to include other Telix products in the future.

Grupo RPH Managing Director, Rafael Madke stated, “Telix’s rapid growth over the past twelve months has been impressive, with a promising product portfolio for the Latin American market. With the strong position of Grupo RPH in Brazil and our extensive capability to manufacture and distribute nuclear medicine products, we aim to support Telix’s commercial objectives in a cost and operationally-effective way for our region."

Telix Pharmaceuticals VP Corporate Development, Ludovic Wouters, noted: “This partnership with Grupo RPH opens us a large and rapidly-growing market for gallium-68 based radiopharmaceuticals. We are delighted to be working work such a capable partner to bring our prostate imaging technology to the LATAM market, with the potential of other product collaborations in the future.”

The agreement grants exclusive right for the manufacturing and distribution of the TLX591-Cdx (68Ga-PSMA-11) cold kit for the Brazilian market.

About Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (Telix) is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of diagnostic and therapeutic products based on targeted radiopharmaceuticals or “molecularly-targeted radiation” (MTR). The company is headquartered in Melbourne with international operations in Brussels (EU), Kyoto (JP) and Indianapolis (US). Telix is developing a portfolio of clinical-stage oncology products that address significant unmet medical need in renal, prostate and brain (glioblastoma) cancer. Telix is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: TLX).

About GRUPO RPH Radiopharmacus S.A.

Operating since 2004, Grupo RPH commercially delivers eight different Cold Kits for Tc99m and Ga68 preparation for the Brazilian market. Grupo RPH is also the proud owner of the only private-owned fully GMP production facility in Brazil for nuclear medicine products. Grupo RPH’s products are sold throughout the whole Brazilian territory, serving nearly 400 customers on a daily basis. Grupo RPH is also a pioneer of the Centralized Radiopharmacy model in Brazil.

None of the products described in this release have obtained a marketing authorisation in Brazil or any other jurisdiction.




