Tenaris Announces 2018 Third Quarter Results

LUXEMBOURG, Oct. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenaris S.A. (NYSE, Buenos Aires and Mexico: TS and MTA Italy: TEN) (“Tenaris”) today announced its results for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2018 with comparison to its results for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2017.

Summary of 2018 Third Quarter Results

(Comparison with second quarter of 2018 and third quarter of 2017)

3Q 2018 2Q 2018 3Q 2017 Net sales ($ million) 1,899 1,788 6% 1,303 46% Operating income ($ million) 258 222 16% 79 227% Net income ($ million) 247 166 48% 95 160% Shareholders’ net income ($ million) 247 168 47% 105 135% Earnings per ADS ($) 0.42 0.29 47% 0.18 135% Earnings per share ($) 0.21 0.14 47% 0.09 135% EBITDA ($ million) 394 363 8% 225 75% EBITDA margin (% of net sales) 20.7% 20.3% 17.3%

In the third quarter of 2018, sales rose reflecting an increase in average selling prices, particularly in North America where prices have risen to compensate higher costs including tariffs, and higher sales of line pipe for complex projects, including shipments for the second Zohr offshore welded pipeline in Egypt. Operating income rose 16% sequentially on better absorption of fixed costs, while net income rose 48% sequentially boosted by lower deferred tax charges relating to the revaluation of the Mexican currency and higher equity in earnings from non-controlled companies.

Interim Dividend Payment

Our board of directors approved the payment of an interim dividend of $0.13 per share ($0.26 per ADS), or approximately $153 million. The payment date will be November 21, 2018 , with an ex-dividend date on November 19, 2018 and record date on November 20, 2018.

Market Background and Outlook

After increasing through the first half of the year, growth in drilling activity in North America paused during the third quarter reflecting constraints on pipeline takeaway capacity in the Permian and Canada and widening oil price differentials. In Latin America, drilling activity has also increased during the year, particularly in Colombia and the new Guyana offshore play, and is slowly picking up in Mexico and the Vaca Muerta shale play in Argentina. In the rest of the world, a gradual recovery in drilling activity is taking hold in many regions but offshore drilling activity remains subdued.

In the fourth quarter, we expect to finish the year strongly with a high level of shipments to the Zohr project and a seasonal increase in sales in Canada, with margins in line with the current level. In the first quarter of 2019, sales should remain in line with those of the fourth quarter with margins similar to the current level, while, for the rest of the year, our results will be influenced by the implementation of USMCA and the application of Section 232 tariffs within the agreement.

Analysis of 2018 Third Quarter Results

Tubes Sales volume (thousand metric tons) 3Q 2018 2Q 2018 3Q 2017 Seamless 654 689 (5%) 527 24% Welded 199 146 37% 120 66% Total 853 834 2% 647 32%





Tubes 3Q 2018 2Q 2018 3Q 2017 (Net sales - $ million) North America 887 827 7% 633 40% South America 334 310 8% 256 30% Europe 148 179 (17%) 117 26% Middle East & Africa 350 299 17% 170 106% Asia Pacific 77 71 9% 51 51% Total net sales ($ million) 1,797 1,686 7% 1,228 46% Operating income ($ million) 233 197 18% 66 253% Operating margin (% of sales) 13.0% 11.7% 5.4%

Net sales of tubular products and services increased 7% sequentially and 46% year on year. The sequential increase reflects a 2% increase in volumes and a 4% increase in average selling prices, particularly in North America. In North America, in addition to the increase in realized prices we had higher sales in Canada reflecting seasonal effects. In South America sales increased due to an increase in activity in Colombia and Argentina. In Europe sales declined reflecting seasonally lower sales of mechanical and line pipe products and lower sales of premium OCTG in the North Sea and Russia. In the Middle East and Africa sales increased reflecting higher sales of OCTG in Saudi Arabia and the start of shipments to Zohr’s second pipeline. In Asia Pacific we had higher sales in China and Australia.

Operating income from tubular products and services, amounted to $233 million in the third quarter of 2018, compared to $197 million in the previous quarter and $66 million in the third quarter of 2017. Sequentially, the increase in operating income is due to an improvement in gross profit, as higher sales prices and volumes, more than offset an increase in raw material costs, and the cost of import tariffs in the United States. Additionally, SG&A, declined slightly.

Others 3Q 2018 2Q 2018 3Q 2017 Net sales ($ million) 102 103 (1%) 75 36% Operating income ($ million) 26 25 2% 13 93% Operating income (% of sales) 25.2% 24.5% 17.8%

Net sales of other products and services declined 1% sequentially but increased 36% year on year. Despite the decline in sales, operating income increased 2% sequentially due to an increase in results at our sucker rods business.

Selling, general and administrative expenses, or SG&A, amounted to $336 million, or 17.7% of net sales in the third quarter of 2018, compared to $338 million, 18.9% in the previous quarter and $305 million, 23.4% in the third quarter of 2017. Sequentially, an increase in selling expenses, due to higher sales, was offset by lower labor and service costs and therefore SG&A declined 1.2 percentage points of sales.

Financial results amounted to a gain of $13 million in the third quarter of 2018, compared to a gain of $39 million in the previous quarter and a loss of $7 million in the third quarter of 2017. The gain of the quarter corresponds mainly to an FX gain of $11 million related to the Argentine peso devaluation on Peso denominated financial, trade, social and fiscal payables at Argentine subsidiaries which functional currency is the U.S. dollar.

Equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies generated a gain of $56 million in the third quarter of 2018, compared to $41 million in the previous quarter and $25 million in the third quarter of 2017. These results are mainly derived from our equity investment in Ternium (NYSE:TX) and Usiminas.

Income tax charge amounted to $80 million in the third quarter of 2018, compared to $135 million in the previous quarter and $1 million in the third quarter of 2017. Sequentially, the main reason for the lower income tax is the impact of FX movements on the tax base at our Mexican subsidiaries; during the third quarter of 2018 an appreciation of the Mexican peso reduced our deferred income tax by $21 million, while in the previous quarter a devaluation of the Mexican peso increased our deferred tax by $31 million.

Cash Flow and Liquidity of 2018 Third Quarter

Net cash provided by operating activities during the third quarter of 2018 was $50 million, compared to $351 million in the previous quarter and a use of $2 million in the third quarter of last year. During the third quarter of 2018 we used $301 million for the increase in working capital following higher inventories primarly from production anticipation for the Zohr project and the Canadian winter season to be shipped during the fourth quarter as well as higher raw material costs and the impact of Section 232 duties, while recivables were affected by higher sales and some payment delays by some customers.

Capital expenditures continued to decline reaching $78 million for the third quarter of 2018, compared to $104 million in the previous quarter and $143 million in the third quarter of 2017.

Our net cash position slightly declined to $408 million at September 30, 2018.





Analysis of 2018 First Nine Months Results

9M 2018 9M 2017 Increase/(Decrease) Net sales ($ million) 5,554 3,700 50 % Operating income (loss) ($ million) 693 167 316 % Net income ($ million) 649 374 73 % Shareholders’ net income ($ million) 650 385 69 % Earnings per ADS ($) 1.10 0.65 69 % Earnings per share ($) 0.55 0.33 69 % EBITDA ($ million) 1,110 624 78 % EBITDA margin (% of net sales) 20.0% 16.9%





Tubes Sales volume (thousand metric tons) 9M 2018 9M 2017 Increase/(Decrease) Seamless 1,994 1,564 27 % Welded 630 290 117 % Total 2,624 1,854 42 %





Tubes 9M 2018 9M 2017 Increase/(Decrease) (Net sales - $ million) North America 2,521 1,654 52 % South America 929 686 35 % Europe 480 364 32 % Middle East & Africa 1,105 631 75 % Asia Pacific 215 152 41 % Total net sales ($ million) 5,249 3,488 50 % Operating income ($ million) 623 142 339 % Operating income (% of sales) 11.9% 4.1%

Net sales of tubular products and services increased 50% to $5,249 million in the first nine months of 2018, compared to $3,488 million in the first nine months of 2017, reflecting a 42% increase in volumes and a 6% increase in average selling prices.

Operating income from tubular products and services amounted to $623 million in the first nine months of 2018 compared to $142 million in the first nine months of 2017. Results improved following a 42% increase in shipment volumes, higher sales and utilization of production capacity that translated into better absorption of fixed costs, including a decline in SG&A expenses as a percentage of sales.

Others 9M 2018 9M 2017 Increase/(Decrease) Net sales ($ million) 305 212 44 % Operating income ($ million) 70 24 186 % Operating margin (% of sales) 22.8% 11.5%

Net sales of other products and services increased 44% to $305 million in the first nine months of 2018, compared to $212 million in the first nine months of 2017, reflecting increased sales in our Sucker Rods and Coiled Tubing businesses,while operating income increased 186% reflecting higher margins.

SG&A amounted to $1,023 million, or 18.4% of net sales during the first nine months of 2018, compared to $926 million, or 25.0% in the same period of 2017. Despite a 10% increase in SG&A expenses, SG&A as a percentage of sales declined 660 basis points following a 50% increase in sales.

Financial results amounted to a gain of $44 million in the first nine months of 2018 compared to a loss of $27 million in the same period of 2017. The gain in the first nine months of 2018 corresponds mainly to an FX gain of $41 million; $31 million related to the Argentine peso devaluation on Peso denominated financial, trade, social and fiscal payables at Argentine subsidiaries which functional currency is the U.S. dollar, $14 million related to the Euro depreciation on Euro denominated intercompany liabilities (offset in the currency translation reserve in equity), partially offset by a loss of $4 million due to the devaluation of the Canadian dollar.

Equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies generated a gain of $143 million in the first nine months of 2018, compared to a gain of $90 million in the first nine months of 2017. These results are mainly derived from our equity investment in Ternium (NYSE:TX) and Usiminas.

Income tax amounted to a charge of $231 million in the first nine months of 2018, compared to a gain of $53 million in the first nine months of 2017. The increase in income tax charges reflects both the improvement in results and the effect of the Argentine and Mexican peso devaluation on the tax base at our Argentine and Mexican subsidiaries which have the U.S. dollar as their functional currency.

Cash Flow and Liquidity of 2018 First Nine Months

During the first nine months of 2018, net cash provided by operations was $372 million, compared to cash used of $9 million in the same period of 2017. Working capital increased by $659 million in the first nine months of 2018 and by $532 million in the first nine months of 2017.

Capital expenditures amounted to $274 million in the first nine months of 2018, compared with $437 million in the same period of 2017. The decline in investments is related with the conclusion of works at our new greenfield seamless mill in Bay City, Texas.

We maintained a net cash position of $408 million at September 30, 2018.

Consolidated Condensed Interim Income Statement

(all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars) Three-month period ended September 30, Nine-month period ended September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Continuing operations Unaudited Unaudited Net sales 1,898,892 1,302,924 5,553,611 3,699,588 Cost of sales (1,305,232) (918,338) (3,837,295) (2,607,923) Gross profit 593,660 384,586 1,716,316 1,091,665 Selling, general and administrative expenses (335,714) (304,723) (1,022,922) (926,286) Other operating income (expense), net 551 (808) (264) 1,180 Operating income 258,497 79,055 693,130 166,559 Finance Income 10,804 11,776 29,786 35,762 Finance Cost (8,586) (6,501) (29,182) (18,459) Other financial results 10,839 (12,549) 43,156 (44,631) Income before equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies and income tax 271,554 71,781 736,890 139,231 Equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies 55,930 24,752 142,876 90,153 Income before income tax 327,484 96,533 879,766 229,384 Income tax (80,355) (1,307) (230,931) 53,295 Income for continuing operations 247,129 95,226 648,835 282,679 Discontinued operations Result for discontinued operations - - - 91,542 Income for the period 247,129 95,226 648,835 374,221 Attributable to: Owners of the parent 246,927 104,854 650,238 384,505 Non-controlling interests 202 (9,628) (1,403) (10,284) 247,129 95,226 648,835 374,221











Consolidated Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position

(all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars) At September 30, 2018 At December 31, 2017 Unaudited ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment, net 6,092,025 6,229,143 Intangible assets, net 1,590,979 1,660,859 Investments in non-consolidated companies 743,748 640,294 Other equity investments 21,572 21,572 Other investments 180,620 128,335 Deferred tax assets 190,224 153,532 Receivables, net 130,049 8,949,217 183,329 9,017,064 Current assets Inventories, net 2,664,573 2,368,304 Receivables and prepayments, net 163,606 135,698 Current tax assets 143,484 132,334 Trade receivables, net 1,659,023 1,214,060 Derivative financial instruments 10,088 8,231 Other investments 794,330 1,192,306 Cash and cash equivalents 236,303 5,671,407 330,221 5,381,154 Total assets 14,620,624 14,398,218 EQUITY Capital and reserves attributable to owners of the parent 11,691,657 11,482,185 Non-controlling interests 95,340 98,785 Total equity 11,786,997 11,580,970 LIABILITIES Non-current liabilities Borrowings 31,553 34,645 Deferred tax liabilities 474,135 457,970 Other liabilities 215,586 217,296 Provisions 37,125 758,399 36,438 746,349 Current liabilities Borrowings 702,577 931,214 Derivative financial instruments 76,294 39,799 Current tax liabilities 210,695 102,405 Other liabilities 241,521 157,705 Provisions 20,828 32,330 Customer advances 60,577 56,707 Trade payables 762,736 2,075,228 750,739 2,070,899 Total liabilities 2,833,627 2,817,248 Total equity and liabilities 14,620,624 14,398,218











Consolidated Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flow

Three-month period ended September 30, Nine-month period ended September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Cash flows from operating activities Unaudited Unaudited Income for the period 247,129 95,226 648,835 374,221 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization 135,044 146,293 417,247 457,359 Income tax accruals less payments 36,987 (30,804) 104,838 (160,622) Equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies (55,930) (24,752) (142,876) (90,153) Interest accruals less payments, net (811) 2,683 5,964 7,572 Changes in provisions (5,194) (2,048) (10,815) (21,968) Income from the sale of Conduit business - - - (89,694) Changes in working capital (301,306) (240,003) (658,961) (531,724) Derivatives, currency translation adjustment and others (6,074) 50,975 7,288 45,883 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 49,845 (2,430) 371,520 (9,126) Cash flows from investing activities Capital expenditures (77,938) (143,356) (273,669) (437,162) Changes in advance to suppliers of property, plant and equipment 719 1,880 4,937 6,209 Acquisition of subsidiaries - (10,418) - (10,418) Proceeds from disposal of Conduit business - - - 327,631 Loan to non-consolidated companies (11,220) - (14,740) (10,956) Repayment of loan by non-consolidated companies 3,900 1,950 9,370 3,900 Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 1,491 1,520 4,199 4,398 Investment in companies under cost method - - - (3,681) Dividends received from non-consolidated companies - - 25,722 22,971 Changes in investments in securities (47,655) 341,975 348,423 512,046 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (130,703) 193,551 104,242 414,938 Cash flows from financing activities Dividends paid - - (330,550) (330,550) Dividends paid to non-controlling interest in subsidiaries (590) - (1,698) (19,200) Changes in non-controlling interests 5 (3) 4 (34) Proceeds from borrowings 147,296 342,228 723,303 861,963 Repayments of borrowings (251,584) (370,665) (948,436) (888,515) Net cash (used in) financing activities (104,873) (28,440) (557,377) (376,336) (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (185,731) 162,681 (81,615) 29,476 Movement in cash and cash equivalents At the beginning of the period 427,256 270,837 330,090 398,580 Effect of exchange rate changes (5,495) 1,260 (12,445) 6,722 (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (185,731) 162,681 (81,615) 29,476 At September 30, 236,030 434,778 236,030 434,778







Exhibit I – Alternative performance measures

EBITDA, Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.

EBITDA provides an analysis of the operating results excluding depreciation and amortization and impairments, as they are non-cash variables which can vary substantially from company to company depending on accounting policies and the accounting value of the assets. EBITDA is an approximation to pre-tax operating cash flow and reflects cash generation before working capital variation. EBITDA is widely used by investors when evaluating businesses (multiples valuation), as well as by rating agencies and creditors to evaluate the level of debt, comparing EBITDA with net debt.

EBITDA is calculated in the following manner:

EBITDA= Operating results + Depreciation and amortization + Impairment charges/(reversals).

(all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars) Three-month period ended September 30, Nine-month period ended September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Operating income 258,497 79,055 693,130 166,559 Depreciation and amortization 135,044 146,293 417,247 457,359 EBITDA 393,541 225,348 1,110,377 623,918

Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow is a measure of financial performance, calculated as operating cash flow less capital expenditures. FCF represents the cash that a company is able to generate after spending the money required to maintain or expand its asset base.

Free cash flow is calculated in the following manner:

Free cash flow = Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities - Capital expenditures.

(all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars) Three-month period ended September 30, Nine-month period ended September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 49,845 (2,430) 371,520 (9,126) Capital expenditures (77,938) (143,356) (273,669) (437,162) Free cash flow (28,093) (145,786) 97,851 (446,288)

Net Cash / (Debt)

This is the net balance of cash and cash equivalents, other current investments and fixed income investments held to maturity less total borrowings. It provides a summary of the financial solvency and liquidity of the company. Net cash / (debt) is widely used by investors and rating agencies and creditors to assess the company’s leverage, financial strength, flexibility and risks.

Net cash/ debt is calculated in the following manner:

Net cash= Cash and cash equivalents + Other investments (Current and Non-Current)+/- Derivatives hedging borrowings and investments– Borrowings (Current and Non-Current).

(all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars) At September 30, 2018 2017 Cash and cash equivalents 236,303 436,359 Other current investments 794,330 1,146,153 Non-current Investments 176,178 222,992 Derivatives hedging borrowings and investments (64,525) 14,492 Borrowings – current and non-current (734,130) (831,533) Net cash / (debt) 408,156 988,463





