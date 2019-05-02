Tenaris Announces 2019 First Quarter Results

LUXEMBOURG, May 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenaris S.A. (NYSE, Buenos Aires and Mexico: TS and MTA Italy: TEN) (“Tenaris”) today announced its results for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 in comparison with its results for the quarter ended March 31, 2018.

Summary of 2019 First Quarter Results

(Comparison with fourth and first quarter of 2018)

 1Q 20194Q 20181Q 2018
Net sales ($ million)1,872 2,105 (11%)1,866 0%
Operating income ($ million)259 179 45%212 22%
Net income ($ million)243 225 8%235 3%
Shareholders’ net income ($ million)243 226 8%235 3%
Earnings per ADS ($)0.41 0.38 8%0.40 3%
Earnings per share ($)0.21 0.19 8%0.20 3%
EBITDA* ($ million)390 426 (8%)354 10%
EBITDA margin (% of net sales)20.9%20.2% 19.0% 

In the first quarter of 2019, sales declined 11% quarter-on-quarter, reflecting no deliveries of offshore line pipe for East Mediterranean gas projects concluded in the previous quarter and the slowdown in the US and Canadian markets. Operating income, which benefited from a $15 million recovery of tariffs paid on the import of steel bars into the United States to feed our Bay City mill, was 22% higher year-on-year on similar revenues, while net income for the quarter amounted to 13% of sales.

During the quarter, our working capital declined by $199 million, reflecting mostly a reduction in receivables and inventories. With operating cash flow of $548 million and capital expenditures of $86 million, our free cash flow amounted to $462 million (25% of revenues) and after paying $141 million for our investment in Saudi Steel Pipe (SSP), consolidating $74 million of SSP’s net debt and collecting $40 million from Techgen´s credits, our net cash position increased by $281 million to reach $766 million at the end of the quarter.

Market Background and Outlook

In the USA, there has been a limited slowdown in drilling activity in the year to date following the oil price downturn in the fourth quarter of last year and a more disciplined approach to capital expenditure by shale operators. In Canada, the slowdown has been more pronounced with a lack of pipeline takeaway capacity and government-mandated production cuts. Although oil prices have recovered in the year to date, capital discipline by shale operators is likely to persist through the year, which may limit any increase in drilling activity.

In Latin America, the recovery in drilling activity in Mexico may be tempered by financial constraints,  while, in the rest of the region, drilling activity is expected to remain relatively stable, with shale drilling activity in Argentina switching from gas to oil.

In the eastern Hemisphere, drilling activity is expected to continue its gradual recovery with a focus on gas developments.

Following a solid performance in the first quarter, we expect to consolidate our sales around this level in the next quarter and hold margins at a similar level to last year. With a stable level of sales, and limited capital investment requirements, we should continue to generate a strong free cash flow during the year.

Analysis of 2019 First Quarter Results

Tubes Sales volume (thousand metric tons)1Q 20194Q 20181Q 2018
Seamless  640   700(9%)  651(2%)
Welded  184   247(26%)  285(35%)
Total  824   947 (13%)  936 (12%)


Tubes1Q 20194Q 20181Q 2018
(Net sales - $ million)     
North America893 967 (8%)807 11%
South America330 356 (7%)285 16%
Europe158 148 7%153 4%
Middle East & Africa301 436 (31%)456 (34%)
Asia Pacific81 77 5%66 23%
Total net sales ($ million)1,763 1,984 (11%)1,766 0%
Operating income ($ million)238 154 55%194 23%
Operating margin (% of sales)13.5%7.7% 11.0% 

Net sales of tubular products and services decreased 11% sequentially and were flat year on year. Sequentially a 13% decrease in volumes was partially offset by a 2% increase in average selling price resulting from a better product mix (higher proportion of seamless pipes). In North America sales decreased 8% sequentially, due to lower sales in the US onshore, reflecting activity reductions by our Rig Direct® customers. In South America sales declined 7% sequentially, reflecting lower sales of OCTG in Argentina. In Europe sales increased 7% thanks to higher sales of offshore line pipe products. In the Middle East and Africa sales decreased 31% sequentially, after the end of deliveries of line pipe products for the Zohr project in the East Mediterranean, while they were partially offset by $40 million sales from SSP. In Asia Pacific sales increased 5% thanks to an increase in sales of OCTG products to LNG projects in Australia.

Operating income from tubular products and services amounted to $238 million in the first quarter of 2019, compared to $154 million in the previous quarter and $194 million in the first quarter of 2018. In the previous quarter operating income was negatively affected by $109 million charge to amortization of customer relationships. Still after correcting for the one off effect in the previous quarter, the operating margin improved based on a better product mix(reflecting a mix of products with higher participation of seamless products) and a reduction in selling expenses.

Others1Q 20194Q 20181Q 2018
Net sales ($ million)109 121 (10%)100 9%
Operating income ($ million)21 25 (17%)  19 11%
Operating income (% of sales)19.1%20.7% 18.7% 

Net sales of other products and services decreased 10% sequentially but increased 9% year on year. The sequential decrease in sales is mainly related to lower sales of sucker rods and coiled tubing.

Selling, general and administrative expenses, or SG&A, amounted to $345 million, or 18.5% of net sales, in the first quarter of 2019, compared to $487 million, 23.1% in the previous quarter and $350 million, 18.7% in the first quarter of 2018. In the previous quarter SG&A was negatively affected by $109 million charge to amortization of customer relationships. In addition to the one off charge, selling expenses declined reflecting lower volumes.

Financial results amounted to a gain of $24 million in the first quarter of 2019, compared to a loss of $6 million in the previous quarter and a loss of $8 million in the first quarter of 2018. The gain of the quarter corresponds mainly to an FX gain of $26 million, $21 million related to the Argentine peso devaluation on a net short position in local currency at Argentine subsidiaries which functional currency is the U.S. dollar.

Equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies generated a gain of $29 million in the first quarter of 2019, compared to a gain of $51 million in the previous quarter and a gain of $46 million in the first quarter of 2018. These results are mainly derived from our equity investment in Ternium (NYSE:TX) and Usiminas (BSP:USIM).

Income tax charge amounted to $70 million in the first quarter of 2019 or 22% of income before income tax, including $8 million net charges, related to foreign exchange variations, mainly in Argentina and Mexico.

Cash Flow and Liquidity

Net cash provided by operations during the first quarter of 2019 was $548 million, compared with $239 million in the previous quarter and a use of cash of $30 million in the first quarter of 2018. Working capital decreased by $199 million, reflecting, in part, the reduction in sales as well as a decrease in inventories.

Capital expenditures amounted to $86 million for the first quarter of 2019, compared to $76 million in the previous quarter and $92 million in the first quarter of 2018.

Free cash flow of the quarter amounted to $462 million (25% of revenues), compared to $163 million in the previous quarter and a negative free cash flow of $122 million in the first quarter of 2018.

After paying $141 million for our investment in SSP, consolidating $74 million of SSP’s net debt at the end of the quarter and collecting $40 million from Techgen´s credits, our net cash position amounted to $766 million, compared to $485 million at the beginning of the year.

Consolidated Condensed Interim Income Statement

(all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)Three-month period ended March 31,
 2019 2018 
Continuing operationsUnaudited
Net sales1,871,759 1,866,235 
Cost of sales(1,271,799)(1,305,506)
Gross profit599,960 560,729 
Selling, general and administrative expenses(345,366)(349,634)
Other operating income (expense), net4,422 1,102 
Operating income259,016 212,197 
Finance Income10,461 9,373 
Finance Cost(6,982)(10,174)
Other financial results20,915 (7,066)
Income before equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies and income tax283,410 204,330 
Equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies29,135 46,026 
Income before income tax312,545 250,356 
Income tax(69,956)(15,122)
Income for the period242,589 235,234 
   
Attributable to:  
Owners of the parent242,879 234,983 
Non-controlling interests(290)251 
 242,589 235,234 

Consolidated Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position

(all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)At March 31, 2019 At December 31, 2018
 Unaudited  
ASSETS     
Non-current assets     
  Property, plant and equipment, net6,197,512  6,063,908 
  Intangible assets, net1,576,436  1,465,965 
  Right-of-use assets, net233,899   -  
  Investments in non-consolidated companies851,442  805,568 
  Other investments111,119  118,155 
  Deferred tax assets163,231  181,606 
  Receivables, net156,9549,290,593 151,9058,787,107
Current assets     
  Inventories, net2,462,762  2,524,341 
  Receivables and prepayments, net141,985  155,885 
  Current tax assets117,958  121,332 
  Trade receivables, net1,528,467  1,737,366 
  Derivative financial instruments11,614  9,173 
  Other investments432,604  487,734 
  Cash and cash equivalents897,7675,593,157 428,3615,464,192
Total assets 14,883,750  14,251,299
EQUITY       
Capital and reserves attributable to owners of the parent 12,005,132  11,782,882
Non-controlling interests 211,041  92,610
Total equity 12,216,173  11,875,492
LIABILITIES     
Non-current liabilities     
  Borrowings56,980  29,187 
  Lease liabilities193,745  - 
  Deferred tax liabilities364,938  379,039 
  Other liabilities228,306  213,129 
  Provisions37,511881,480 36,089657,444
Current liabilities     
  Borrowings622,735  509,820 
  Lease liabilities35,959  - 
  Derivative financial instruments3,462  11,978 
  Current tax liabilities238,622  250,233 
  Other liabilities202,057  165,693 
  Provisions29,496  24,283 
  Customer advances57,234  62,683 
  Trade payables596,5321,786,097 693,6731,718,363
Total liabilities 2,667,577  2,375,807
Total equity and liabilities 14,883,750  14,251,299

Consolidated Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flows

  Three-month period ended March 31,
(all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars) 2019 2018 
Cash flows from operating activities Unaudited
    
Income for the period 242,589 235,234 
Adjustments for:   
Depreciation and amortization 131,335 141,802 
Income tax accruals less payments 9,951 (24,816)
Equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies (29,135)(46,026)
Interest accruals less payments, net 560 620 
Changes in provisions (1,870)1,527 
Changes in working capital 199,489 (363,552)
Currency translation adjustment and others (5,303)25,644 
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 547,616 (29,567)
    
Cash flows from investing activities   
Capital expenditures (85,686)(91,938)
Changes in advance to suppliers of property, plant and equipment 501 (414)
Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired (132,845) -  
Loan to non-consolidated companies  -  (2,200)
Repayment of loan by non-consolidated companies  40,470 1,950 
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 262 1,484 
Changes in investments in securities 66,777 84,616 
Net cash (used in) investing activities (110,521)(6,502)
    
Cash flows from financing activities   
Changes in non-controlling interests 1  -  
Payments of lease liabilities (10,171) -  
Proceeds from borrowings 184,396 277,711 
Repayments of borrowings (139,052)(248,041)
Net cash provided by financing activities 35,174 29,670 
    
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 472,269 (6,399)
Movement in cash and cash equivalents   
At the beginning of the period 426,717 330,090 
Effect of exchange rate changes (1,484)1,050 
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 472,269 (6,399)
At March 31, 897,502 324,741 

Exhibit I – Alternative performance measures

EBITDA, Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.

EBITDA provides an analysis of the operating results excluding depreciation and amortization and impairments, as they are non-cash variables which can vary substantially from company to company depending on accounting policies and the accounting value of the assets. EBITDA is an approximation to pre-tax operating cash flow and reflects cash generation before working capital variation. EBITDA is widely used by investors when evaluating businesses (multiples valuation), as well as by rating agencies and creditors to evaluate the level of debt, comparing EBITDA with net debt.

EBITDA is calculated in the following manner:

EBITDA= Operating results + Depreciation and amortization + Impairment charges/(reversals).

(all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)Three-month period ended
March 31,
 20192018
Operating income259,016212,197
Depreciation and amortization131,335141,802
EBITDA390,351353,999

Net Cash / (Debt)

This is the net balance of cash and cash equivalents, other current investments and non-current investments less total borrowings. It provides a summary of the financial solvency and liquidity of the company. Net cash / (debt) is widely used by investors and rating agencies and creditors to assess the company’s leverage, financial strength, flexibility and risks.

Net cash/ debt  is calculated in the following manner:

Net cash= Cash and cash equivalents + Other investments (Current and Non-Current) +/- Derivatives hedging borrowings and investments – Borrowings (Current and Non-Current)

(all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)At March 31,
 2019 2018 
Cash and cash equivalents897,767 328,675 
Other current investments432,604 999,576 
Non-current Investments106,945 234,739 
Derivatives hedging borrowings and investments8,184 (6,063)
Borrowings – current and non-current(679,715)(1,005,595)
Net cash / (debt)765,785 551,332 

Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow is a measure of financial performance, calculated as operating cash flow less capital expenditures. FCF represents the cash that a company is able to generate after spending the money required to maintain or expand its asset base.

Free cash flow is calculated in the following manner:

Free cash flow= Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities – Capital expenditures.

(all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)Three-month period ended
March 31,
 2019 2018 
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities547,616 (29,567)
Capital expenditures(85,686)(91,938)
Free cash flow461,930 (121,505)

