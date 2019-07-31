Tenaris Announces 2019 Second Quarter Results

The financial and operational information contained in this press release is based on unaudited consolidated condensed interim financial statements presented in U.S. dollars and prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standard Board and adopted by the European Union, or IFRS. Additionally, this press release includes non-IFRS alternative performance measures i.e., EBITDA, Free Cash Flow and Net cash / debt. See exhibit I for more details on these alternative performance measures.

LUXEMBOURG, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenaris S.A. (NYSE, Buenos Aires and Mexico: TS and MTA Italy: TEN) (“Tenaris”) today announced its results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 in comparison with its results for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

Summary of 2019 Second Quarter Results

(Comparison with first quarter 2019 and second quarter of 2018)

 2Q 20191Q 20192Q 2018
Net sales ($ million)1,918 1,872 2%1,788 7%
Operating income ($ million)234 259 (9%)222 5%
Net income ($ million)240 243 (1%)166 44%
Shareholders’ net income ($ million)241 243 (1%)168 43%
Earnings per ADS ($)0.41 0.41 (1%)0.29 43%
Earnings per share ($)0.20 0.21 (1%)0.14 43%
EBITDA ($ million)370 390 (5%)363 2%
EBITDA margin (% of net sales)19.3%20.9% 20.3% 

In the second quarter of 2019, sales rose 2% quarter-on-quarter, as higher sales in Mexico and various Eastern Hemisphere markets compensated for a seasonal decline in sales in Canada. Operating income declined 9% quarter on quarter resulting from the non-repetition of the $15 million tariff recovery recorded in the previous quarter and higher maintenance costs associated with a major overhaul of our facilities in Mexico. Net income amounted to 12.5% of sales.

During the quarter, our free cash flow amounted to $245 million, as we continued to reduce our working capital in the amount of $147 million. Following a dividend payment of $331 million in May 2019, we maintained a net cash position (i.e., cash, other current and non-current investments less total borrowings) of $706 million at the end of the quarter.

Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

As previously announced on June 11, 2019, effective as of August 5, 2019, Ms. Alicia Mondolo will assume the position of Chief Financial Officer, replacing Edgardo Carlos.

Market Background and Outlook

In the USA, drilling activity has slowed down and is likely to remain around the present level as oil and gas prices have been subdued and operators maintain a disciplined approach to capital expenditures. In Canada, drilling activity remains well down on last year with no recovery expected before the end of the year.

In Latin America, drilling activity is expected to remain at current levels until the end of the year amid uncertainty about elections in Argentina and the financial position of Pemex.

In the eastern Hemisphere, drilling activity continues to improve, led by gas developments in the Middle East, and a gradual recovery in some offshore basins.

In the third quarter, our sales will be affected by lower average selling prices, seasonal factors and the impact of major maintenance stoppages amplified by the triennial intervention in Mexico, before recovering in the fourth quarter.  We expect to mitigate most of the impact of lower average selling prices with lower costs and complete the year with an overall EBITDA margin similar to that of 2018.

Analysis of 2019 Second Quarter Results

Tubes

The following table indicates, for our Tubes business segment, sales volumes of seamless and welded pipes for the periods indicated below:

Tubes Sales volume (thousand metric tons)2Q 2019 1Q 20192Q 2018
Seamless  674   640 5%  689 (2%)
Welded  173   184 (6%)  146 19%
Total  846    824  3%  834  1%

The following table indicates, for our Tubes business segment, net sales by geographic region, operating income and operating income as a percentage of net sales for the periods indicated below:

Tubes2Q 20191Q 20192Q 2018
(Net sales - $ million)     
North America863 893 (3%)827 4%
South America337 330 2%310 9%
Europe194 158 22%179 9%
Middle East & Africa315 301 5%299 5%
Asia Pacific105 81 29%71 47%
Total net sales ($ million)1,814 1,763 3%1,686 8%
Operating income ($ million)216 238 (9%)197 10%
Operating margin (% of sales)11.9%13.5% 11.7% 

Net sales of tubular products and services increased 3% sequentially and 8% year on year. Sales increased in all regions except North America, in line with the increase in volumes as average selling prices remained flat. In North America sales declined 3% following the decline in Canada due to the spring break-up season, largely offset by higher sales in Mexico. In South America we had higher sales of conductor casing in Brazil. In Europe we had a strong quarter in the North Sea and higher sales of line pipe to distributors. In the Middle East and Africa sales increased due to higher sales in Kuwait, UAE and Northern Africa. In Asia Pacific, sales increased due to higher sales in China and Indonesia.

Operating results from tubular products and services decreased 9% sequentially, from a gain of $238 million in the previous quarter to a gain of $216 million in the second quarter of 2019. Despite the increase in revenues, our operating margin decreased 160 basis points mainly due to flat average selling prices despite higher costs (resulting principally from the non-repetition of the $15 million tariff recovery recorded in the previous quarter and higher maintenance costs associated with a major overhaul of our facilities in Mexico).

Others

The following table indicates, for our Others business segment, net sales, operating income and operating income as a percentage of net sales for the periods indicated below:

Others2Q 20191Q 20192Q 2018
Net sales ($ million)104 109 (5%)103 1%
Operating income ($ million)18 21 (12%)  25 (27%)
Operating income (% of sales)17.7%19.1% 24.5% 

Net sales of other products and services decreased 5% sequentially and increased 1% compared to the second quarter of 2018. The sequential decrease is mainly related to lower sales of energy and scrap.

Selling, general and administrative expenses, or SG&A, amounted to $339 million, or 17.7% of net sales, in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $345 million, 18.5% in the previous quarter and $338 million, 18.9% in the second quarter of 2018. Sequentially SG&A decreased 2% due to lower allowance for doubtful accounts and logistic costs, partially offset by higher consultancy fees, general expenses and provisions for contingencies.

Financial results amounted to a loss of $6 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared to a gain of $24 million in the previous quarter and a gain of $39 million in the second quarter of 2018, as during the 2Q 2019 there was a general appreciation of our most significant currencies versus the U.S. dollar, while in the previous quarter there was a significant depreciation of the Argentine peso. The loss of the quarter corresponds mainly to an FX loss of $8 million; $5 million loss related to the Japanese Yen appreciation mainly on newly recorded leasing liabilities (after adoption of IFRS 16), $1 million loss related to the Argentine peso appreciation on trade, social and fiscal payables at Argentine subsidiaries which functional currency is the U.S. dollar and $1 million loss on Euro denominated intercompany liabilities due to the appreciation of the Euro.

Equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies amounted to $26 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $29 million in the previous quarter and $41 million in the second quarter of last year. These results are mainly derived from our equity investment in Ternium (NYSE:TX).

Income tax charge amounted to $15 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $70 million in the previous quarter and $135 million in the second quarter of last year. During the quarter, our income tax charge was reduced mainly by the effect of the Argentine peso revaluation on the tax base at our Argentine subsidiaries which have U.S. dollar as their functional currency, and the application of the fiscal inflation adjustment in Argentine subsidiaries(~$25 million).

Cash Flow and Liquidity of 2019 Second Quarter

Net cash provided by operating activities during the second quarter of 2019 was $342 million, compared to $548 million in the first quarter of 2019 and $351 million in the second quarter of last year. During the second quarter of 2019 we generated $147 million from the reduction in working capital.

Free cash flow amounted to $245 million after capital expenditures of $97 million. Following a dividend payment of $331 million in May 2019, we maintained a net cash position (i.e., cash, other current and non-current investments, derivatives hedging borrowings and investments less total borrowings) of $706 million at the end of the quarter.

Analysis of 2019 First Half Results

 6M 20196M 2018Increase/(Decrease)
Net sales ($ million)3,790 3,655 4%
Operating income (loss) ($ million)494 435 14%
Net income ($ million)482 402 20%
Shareholders’ net income ($ million)484 403 20%
Earnings per ADS ($)0.82 0.68 20%
Earnings per share ($)0.41 0.34 20%
EBITDA ($ million)760 717 6%
EBITDA margin (% of net sales)20.1%19.6% 

Our sales in the first half of 2019 increased 4% compared to the first half of 2018. While volumes sold declined 6%, average selling prices increased 10% as the proportion of seamless pipes sold increased after completion of deliveries to Zohr project in the Middle East and Africa region. Sales increased in all regions, except in the Middle East and Africa. EBITDA increased 6% to $760 million in the first half of 2019 compared to $717 million in the first half of 2018, following the increase in sales. Net income attributable to owners of the parent during the first half of 2019 was $484 million or $0.82 per ADS, which compares with $403 million or $0.68 per ADS in the first half of 2018. The improvement in net income mainly reflects a better operating environment together with a lower income tax, partially offset by lower financial results and results from associated companies.

Cash flow provided by operating activities amounted to $890 million during the first half of 2019, including a reduction in working capital of $346 million. Following a dividend payment of $331 million in May 2019, and capital expenditures of $183 million during the first half of 2019, we maintained a positive net cash position (i.e., cash, other current and non-current investments, derivatives hedging borrowings and investments less total borrowings) of $706 million at the end of June 2019.

The following table shows our net sales by business segment for the periods indicated below:

Net sales ($ million)6M 20196M 2018Increase/(Decrease)
Tubes3,578 94%3,452 94%4%
Others212 6%203 6%5%
Total3,790 100%3,655 100%4%

Tubes

The following table indicates, for our Tubes business segment, sales volumes of seamless and welded pipes for the periods indicated below:

Tubes Sales volume (thousand metric tons)6M 2019 6M 2018 Increase/(Decrease)
Seamless  1,314   1,340 (2%)
Welded  357   431 (17%)
Total  1,671    1,771  (6%)

The following table indicates, for our Tubes business segment, net sales by geographic region, operating income and operating income as a percentage of net sales for the periods indicated below:

Tubes6M 20196M 2018Increase/(Decrease)
(Net sales - $ million)   
North America1,757 1,634 8%
South America667 595 12%
Europe352 331 6%
Middle East & Africa616 755 (18%)
Asia Pacific186 137 36%
Total net sales ($ million)3,578 3,452 4%
Operating income ($ million)455 391 16%
Operating income (% of sales)12.7%11.3% 

Net sales of tubular products and services increased 4% to $3,578 million in the first half of 2019, compared to $3,452 million in the first half of 2018, as a reduction of 6% in volumes was offset by an increase in average selling prices as the proportion of seamless pipes increased following the completion of deliveries of welded pipes to Zohr project offshore Egypt. The increase in sales came from all regions, except the Middle East and Africa. In the first half of 2019, the average number of active drilling rigs, or rig count grew 3% worldwide compared to the first half of 2018. Rig count in the United States and Canada declined 3%, while in the rest of the world the rig count grew 10% year on year.

Operating results from tubular products and services increased 16%, from $391 million in the first half of 2018, to $455 million in the first half of 2019. Results improved following an increase in sales and in margins due a richer mix of products sold.

Others

The following table indicates, for our Others business segment, net sales, operating income and operating income as a percentage of net sales for the periods indicated below:

Others6M 20196M 2018Increase/(Decrease)
Net sales ($ million)212 203 5%
Operating income ($ million)39 44 (11%)
Operating margin (% of sales)18.4%21.6% 

Net sales of other products and services increased 5% to $212 million in the first half of 2019, compared to $203 million in the first half of 2018, mainly due to higher sales of sucker rods.

Operating income from other products and services decreased from $44 million in the first half of 2018 to $39 million in the first half of 2019 due to a decrease in operating margin from 22% to 18%.

Selling, general and administrative expenses, or SG&A, amounted to $684 million in the first half of 2019, representing 18% of sales, and $687 million in the first half of 2018, representing 19% of sales.

Financial results amounted to a gain of $18 million in the first half of 2019, compared to a gain of $31 million in the first half of 2018. The gain in the first half of 2019 corresponds mainly to an FX gain of $18 million; $19 million related to the Argentine peso devaluation on Peso denominated financial, trade, social and fiscal payables at Argentine subsidiaries which functional currency is the U.S. dollar. The gain in the first half of 2018 corresponds mainly to a gain of $19 million related to the Argentine peso devaluation and $14 million related to the Euro depreciation on Euro denominated intercompany liabilities (of which $13 million were offset in the currency translation reserve in equity).

Equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies generated a gain of $55 million in the first half of 2019, compared to a gain of $87 million in the first half of 2018. These results are mainly derived from our equity investment in Ternium (NYSE:TX).  

Income tax amounted to a charge of $85 million in the first half of 2019, compared to $151 million in the first half of 2018. The income tax charge in the first half of 2018 was affected by the Mexican and Argentine peso devaluation on the tax base at our Mexican and Argentine subsidiaries which have the U.S. dollar as their functional currency. During the first half of 2019, our income tax charge was reduced mainly by the application of the fiscal inflation adjustment in Argentine subsidiaries(~$32 million).

Cash Flow and Liquidity of 2019 First Half

Net cash provided by operating activities during the first half of 2019 amounted to $890 million (including a reduction in working capital of $346 million), compared to cash provided by operations of $322 million (net of an increase in working capital of $358 million) in the first half of 2018.

Capital expenditures amounted to $183 million in the first half of 2019, compared to $196 million in the first half of 2018. Free cash flow amounted to $707 million in the first half of 2019.

Following a dividend payment of $331 million in May 2019, our financial position at June 30, 2019, amounted to a net cash position (i.e., cash, other current and non-current investments, derivatives hedging borrowings and investments less total borrowings) of $706 million.

Tenaris Files Half-Year Report

Tenaris S.A. announces that it has filed its half-year report for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019 with the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. The half-year report can be downloaded from the Luxembourg Stock Exchange’s website at www.bourse.lu and from Tenaris’s website at www.tenaris.com/investors.

Holders of Tenaris’s shares and ADSs, and any other interested parties, may request a hard copy of the half-year report, free of charge, at 1-888-300-5432 (toll free from the United States) or 52-229-989-1159 (from outside the United States).

Conference call

Tenaris will hold a conference call to discuss the above reported results, on August 1, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). Following a brief summary, the conference call will be opened to questions. To access the conference call dial in +1 866 789 1656 within North America or +1 630 489 1502 Internationally. The access number is “2147716”. Please dial in 10 minutes before the scheduled start time. The conference call will be also available by webcast at www.tenaris.com/investors

A replay of the conference call will be available on our webpage http://ir.tenaris.com/ or by phone from 12.00 pm ET on August 1 through 12.00 pm on August 9, 2019. To access the replay by phone, please dial 855 859 2056 or 404 537 3406 and enter passcode “2147718” when prompted.

Consolidated Condensed Interim Income Statement

(all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)Three-month period ended
June 30,
Six-month period ended
June 30,
 2019 2018 2019 2018 
Continuing operationsUnaudited
Unaudited
Net sales1,917,965 1,788,484 3,789,724 3,654,719 
Cost of sales(1,342,819)(1,226,557)(2,614,618)(2,532,063)
Gross profit575,146 561,927 1,175,106 1,122,656 
Selling, general and administrative expenses(338,608)(337,574)(683,974)(687,208)
Other operating income (expense), net(2,050)(1,917)2,372 (815)
Operating income234,488 222,436 493,504 434,633 
Finance Income12,736 9,609 23,197 18,982 
Finance Cost(11,287)(10,422)(18,269)(20,596)
Other financial results(7,585)39,383 13,330 32,317 
Income before equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies and income tax228,352 261,006 511,762 465,336 
Equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies26,289 40,920 55,424 86,946 
Income before income tax254,641 301,926 567,186 552,282 
Income tax(14,942)(135,454)(84,898)(150,576)
Income for the period239,699 166,472 482,288 401,706 
     
Attributable to:    
Owners of the parent241,486 168,328 484,365 403,311 
Non-controlling interests(1,787)(1,856)(2,077)(1,605)
 239,699 166,472 482,288 401,706 
         



Consolidated Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position

(all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)At June 30, 2019 At December 31, 2018
 Unaudited  
ASSETS         
Non-current assets         
Property, plant and equipment, net6,173,577    6,063,908   
Intangible assets, net1,575,561    1,465,965   
Right-of-use assets, net230,084     -    
Investments in non-consolidated companies862,905    805,568   
Other investments26,941    118,155   
Deferred tax assets205,806    181,606   
Receivables, net156,173 9,231,047  151,905 8,787,107 
Current assets         
Inventories, net2,432,657    2,524,341   
Receivables and prepayments, net133,878    155,885   
Current tax assets125,412    121,332   
Trade receivables, net1,481,076    1,737,366   
Derivative financial instruments16,696    9,173   
Other investments360,694    487,734   
Cash and cash equivalents1,201,987 5,752,400  428,361 5,464,192 
Total assets  14,983,447    14,251,299 
EQUITY           
Capital and reserves attributable to owners of the parent  11,941,498    11,782,882 
Non-controlling interests  208,698    92,610 
Total equity  12,150,196    11,875,492 
LIABILITIES         
Non-current liabilities         
Borrowings49,375    29,187   
Lease liabilities193,057      -    
Deferred tax liabilities355,302    379,039   
Other liabilities240,749    213,129   
Provisions37,828 876,311  36,089 657,444 
Current liabilities         
Borrowings844,926    509,820   
Lease liabilities34,431      -    
Derivative financial instruments1,960    11,978   
Current tax liabilities121,101    250,233   
Other liabilities241,704    165,693   
Provisions32,023    24,283   
Customer advances44,075    62,683   
Trade payables636,720 1,956,940  693,673 1,718,363 
Total liabilities  2,833,251    2,375,807 
Total equity and liabilities  14,983,447    14,251,299 
          



Consolidated Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flows

  Three-month period ended
June 30, 		Six-month period ended
June 30,
(all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars) 2019 2018 2019 2018 
Cash flows from operating activities Unaudited Unaudited
      
Income for the period 239,699 166,472 482,288 401,706 
Adjustments for:     
Depreciation and amortization 135,220 140,401 266,555 282,203 
Income tax accruals less payments (164,370)92,667 (154,419)67,851 
Equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies (26,289)(40,920)(55,424)(86,946)
Interest accruals less payments, net (855)6,155 (295)6,775 
Changes in provisions 2,844 (7,148)974 (5,621)
Changes in working capital 146,556 (28,220)346,045 (357,655)
Currency translation adjustment and others 9,496 21,835 4,193 13,362 
Net cash provided by operating activities 342,301 351,242 889,917 321,675 
      
Cash flows from investing activities     
Capital expenditures (97,378)(103,793)(183,064)(195,731)
Changes in advance to suppliers of property, plant and equipment 1,535 4,632 2,036 4,218 
Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired  -   -  (132,845) -  
Loan to non-consolidated companies  -  (1,320) -  (3,520)
Repayment of loan by non-consolidated companies   -  3,520 40,470 5,470 
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 474 1,224 736 2,708 
Dividends received from non-consolidated companies 28,974 25,722 28,974 25,722 
Changes in investments in securities 163,129 311,462 229,906 396,078 
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities 96,734 241,447 (13,787)234,945 
      
Cash flows from financing activities     
Dividends paid (330,550)(330,550)(330,550)(330,550)
Dividends paid to non-controlling interest in subsidiaries (672)(1,108)(672)(1,108)
Changes in non-controlling interests  -  (1)1 (1)
Payments of lease liabilities (9,276) -  (19,447) -  
Proceeds from borrowings 460,320 298,296 644,716 576,007 
Repayments of borrowings (274,042)(448,811)(413,094)(696,852)
Net cash (used in) financing activities (154,220)(482,174)(119,046)(452,504)
      
Increase in cash and cash equivalents 284,815 110,515 757,084 104,116 
Movement in cash and cash equivalents     
At the beginning of the period 897,502 324,741 426,717 330,090 
Effect of exchange rate changes 700 (8,000)(784)(6,950)
Increase in cash and cash equivalents 284,815 110,515 757,084 104,116 
At June 30, 1,183,017 427,256 1,183,017 427,256 
          


Exhibit I – Alternative performance measures

EBITDA, Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.

EBITDA provides an analysis of the operating results excluding depreciation and amortization and impairments, as they are non-cash variables which can vary substantially from company to company depending on accounting policies and the accounting value of the assets. EBITDA is an approximation to pre-tax operating cash flow and reflects cash generation before working capital variation. EBITDA is widely used by investors when evaluating businesses (multiples valuation), as well as by rating agencies and creditors to evaluate the level of debt, comparing EBITDA with net debt.

EBITDA is calculated in the following manner:

EBITDA= Operating results + Depreciation and amortization + Impairment charges/(reversals).

 Three-month period ended
June 30, 		Six-month period ended
June 30,
 2019 2018 2019 2018 
Operating income234,488 222,436 493,504 434,633 
Depreciation and amortization135,220 140,401 266,555 282,203 
EBITDA369,708 362,837 760,059 716,836 


Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow is a measure of financial performance, calculated as operating cash flow less capital expenditures. FCF represents the cash that a company is able to generate after spending the money required to maintain or expand its asset base.

Free cash flow is calculated in the following manner:

Free cash flow = Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities - Capital expenditures.

(all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)Three-month period ended
June 30, 		Six-month period ended
June 30,
 2019 2018 2019 2018 
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities342,301 351,242 889,917 321,675 
Capital expenditures(97,378)(103,793)(183,064)(195,731)
Free cash flow244,923 247,449 706,853 125,944 


Net Cash / (Debt)

This is the net balance of cash and cash equivalents, other current investments and fixed income investments held to maturity less total borrowings. It provides a summary of the financial solvency and liquidity of the company. Net cash / (debt) is widely used by investors and rating agencies and creditors to assess the company’s leverage, financial strength, flexibility and risks.

Net cash/ debt  is calculated in the following manner:

Net cash= Cash and cash equivalents + Other investments (Current and Non-Current)+/- Derivatives hedging borrowings and investments– Borrowings (Current and Non-Current).

(all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)At June 30,
 2019 2018 
Cash and cash equivalents1,201,987 427,960 
Other current investments360,694 730,240 
Non-current Investments22,800 192,613 
Derivatives hedging borrowings and investments15,051 (87,806)
Borrowings – current and non-current(894,301)(840,495)
Net cash / (debt)706,231 422,512 
     


