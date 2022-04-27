Tenaris Announces 2022 First Quarter Results

LUXEMBOURG, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenaris S.A. (NYSE and Mexico: TS and EXM Italy: TEN) (“Tenaris”) today announced its results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 in comparison with its results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Summary of 2022 First Quarter Results

(Comparison with fourth and first quarter of 2021)

1Q 20224Q 20211Q 2021Net sales ($ million)2,3672,05715%1,182100%Operating income ($ million)48427377%52839%Net income ($ million)50333650%101400%Shareholders’ net income ($ million)50337036%106373%Earnings per ADS ($)0.850.6336%0.18373%Earnings per share ($)0.430.3136%0.09373%EBITDA* ($ million)62748330%196220%EBITDA margin (% of net sales)26.5%23.5% 16.6% *EBITDA is defined as operating income (loss) plus depreciation, amortization and impairment charges / (reversals). EBITDA includes severance charges of $12 million in 1Q 2022 (related to the discontinuation of our industrial equipment business in Brazil and the closure of NKKTubes), $8 million in 4Q 2021 and $5 million in 1Q 2021. If these charges were not included EBITDA would have been $639 million (27.0%) in 1Q 2022, $491 million (23.9%) in 4Q 2021 and $201 million (17.0%) in 1Q 2021.

Our sales in the first quarter increased a further 15% sequentially, driven by higher prices for OCTG in the Americas and higher shipments of line pipe in Europe and South America. Our EBITDA rose 30% sequentially with the margin exceeding 26%, as higher prices more than compensated increases in energy and raw material costs. We decided to discontinue our industrial equipments business in Brazil which recorded an EBITDA loss of $14 million, including severance provisions, during the quarter, and we fully impaired the value of our 49% share in the joint venture with Severstal in Russia, recording a charge of $15 million.

Working capital increased by $609 million in the quarter, with higher receivables, reflecting an increase in sales, and higher inventories which were affected by higher costs for raw material and energy. Operating working capital days amounted to 141, which compares with 165 in the first quarter of 2021 and 135 in the fourth quarter of 2021. Free cash flow was negative at $94 million and we ended the quarter with a net cash position of $562 million.

Market Background and Outlook

The Russian invasion of Ukraine and the sanctions that have been imposed on Russian individuals, companies and institutions has changed the outlook for energy worldwide. Oil and gas prices are higher than they were before the invasion as alternative sources to Russian exports of oil and gas are sought in Europe and other markets. In addition, current oil and gas production levels are not keeping pace with global demand and inventories are at low levels.

Inflationary pressures and high commodity prices intensified by the Russian invasion are inducing a monetary response by central banks and a slow down in global growth as well as increased uncertainty, which is further heightened by the ongoing COVID outbreak and governmental response in China.

Drilling activity is increasing around the world led by North America and the Middle East. Offshore drilling activity is also increasing, led by Latin America. Pipeline project activity is also increasing in the Middle East, South America and the Mediterranean and Black Seas.

The outlook for steelmaking raw materials has also changed. Russia and Ukraine have both been major suppliers of pig iron, ferroalloys and semi-finished steel to European and American markets and the costs of these materials have risen sharply since the invasion.

OCTG prices are also increasing on higher consumption while inventories have declined to low levels in key regions such as North America and the Middle East.

In the second quarter, we anticipate further growth in sales, with higher volumes in the Middle East and South America, and stable margins with higher prices compensating the increase in costs. We also anticipate that free cash flow will be positive. In the second half, we anticipate further growth in sales, and margins should remain around the same level as the first half.

Analysis of 2022 First Quarter Results

Tubes Sales volume (thousand metric tons)1Q 20224Q 20211Q 2021Seamless7727316%49656%Welded5068(26%)71(29%)Total8227993%56845%

Tubes1Q 20224Q 20211Q 2021(Net sales - $ million) North America1,3471,11820%514162%South America3483412%166109%Europe23216739%14362%Middle East & Africa182209(13%)196(7%)Asia Pacific947526%6057%Total net sales ($ million)2,2031,91015%1,080104%Operating income ($ million)47124592%381,140%Operating margin (% of sales)21.4%12.8% 3.5% Net sales of tubular products and services increased 15% sequentially and 104% year on year. Volumes increased 3% sequentially and 45% year on year while average selling prices increased 12% sequentially and 41% year on year. In North America sales increased 20% sequentially, thanks to higher prices throughout the region reflecting higher drilling activity and declining market inventory levels with seasonally higher volumes of OCTG in Canada. In South America sales increased 2% sequentially, due to higher OCTG prices across the region but lower volumes of line pipe and industrial products in Brazil and Argentina. In Europe sales increased 39% due to sales of offshore line pipe to Sakarya project in Turkey and higher prices on mechanical pipe sales to distributors. In the Middle East and Africa sales decreased 13% and remain at low levels, particularly in Kuwait, where the transition to a new contract is still pending, and with minimal sales of offshore line pipe in Africa and OCTG to Qatar. In Asia Pacific sales increased 26% mainly due to higher sales in Oceania.

Operating result from tubular products and services amounted to a gain of $471 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared to a gain of $245 million in the previous quarter and $38 million in the first quarter of 2021. In the previous quarter, Tubes operating income included a $57 million impairment charge on NKKTubes fixed assets. During the quarter Tubes operating margin increased to 21.4%, following a 12% increase in average selling prices which more than offset the increase in energy and raw material costs.

Others1Q 20224Q 20211Q 2021Net sales ($ million)16414711%10260%Operating income ($ million)1329(54%)13(1%)Operating margin (% of sales)8.0%19.4% 13.0% Net sales of other products and services increased 11% sequentially and 60% year on year. The sequential increase in sales is mainly related to higher sales of excess raw materials and sucker rods, partially offset by lower sales of energy, industrial equipment in Brazil, which is being discontinued, and no sales from the Geneva structural pipe business in the United States, which was sold in the previous quarter. Operating income of the Others segment, in the quarter, includes a $5 million severance charge related to the discontinuation of the industrial equipment business in Brazil.

Selling, general and administrative expenses, or SG&A, amounted to $365 million, or 15.4% of net sales, in the first quarter of 2022, compared to $338 million, 16.4% in the previous quarter and $255 million, 21.6% in the first quarter of 2021. SG&A expenses during the quarter included $5 million of leaving indemnities, mainly related to the discontinuation of our industrial equipment business in Brazil and the closure of NKKTubes (an additional $7 million charge for the same concepts is included in the cost of sales). Sequentially, our SG&A expenses increased mainly due to higher selling expenses associated with higher sales and higher labor costs, however, they decreased as a percentage of sales due to the better absorption of the fixed and semi-fixed components of SG&A expenses on higher sales.

Other operating results amounted to a gain of $4 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared to $12 million in the previous quarter and $8 million in the first quarter of 2021. The result of the quarter is mainly related to land sales in the United States.

Financial results amounted to a loss of $1 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared to a gain of $2 million in the previous quarter and a gain of $12 million in the first quarter of 2021. During the quarter, a net interest gain of $7 million was offset by a net $8 million foreign exchange loss, mainly related to the appreciation of the Brazilian Real against the U.S. dollar.

Equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies generated a gain of $88 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared to a gain of $133 million in the previous quarter and a gain of $79 million in the first quarter of 2021. The result of the quarter is net of an impairment charge on the value of our joint venture in Russia, amounting to $15 million. Results from non-consolidated companies are mainly derived from our participation in Ternium (NYSE:TX) and reflect the good dynamics at the flat steel sector derived from high steel prices.

Income tax charge amounted to $67 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared to $72 million in the previous quarter and $42 million in the first quarter of 2021. Despite the sequential increase in income before income tax, the tax charge of the quarter is lower as it includes a $44 million positive adjustment from inflation adjustments net of foreign exchange, mainly in Argentina.

Cash Flow and Liquidity

Net cash used in operations during the first quarter of 2022 was $27 million, compared with net cash provided by operations of $46 million in the previous quarter and $70 million in the first quarter of 2021. Working capital increased by $609 million during the quarter, mainly reflecting higher trade receivables, following the increase in sales, and higher inventories partially offset by an increase in trade payables.

Capital expenditures amounted to $67 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $69 million in the previous quarter and $45 million in the first quarter of 2021.

During the quarter we had negative free cash flow of $94 million, compared to negative $23 million in the previous quarter and positive $25 million in the first quarter of 2021.

At March 31, 2022 we maintained a positive net cash position of $562 million, compared to $700 million at December 31, 2021.

Consolidated Condensed Interim Income Statement

(all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)Three-month period ended March 31, 20222021 UnauditedNet sales2,367,0411,181,789Cost of sales(1,521,942)(882,999)Gross profit845,099298,790Selling, general and administrative expenses(364,922)(255,026)Other operating income (expense), net4,0777,827Operating income484,25451,591Finance Income8,8255,698Finance Cost(1,835)(4,675)Other financial results(8,108)10,754Income before equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies and income tax483,13663,368Equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies87,60479,141Income before income tax570,740142,509Income tax(67,307)(41,744)Income for the period503,433100,765 Attributable to: Shareholders' equity502,774106,346Non-controlling interests659(5,581) 503,433100,765Consolidated Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position

(all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)At March 31, 2022 At December 31, 2021 Unaudited ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment, net5,771,759 5,824,801 Intangible assets, net1,365,335 1,372,176 Right-of-use assets, net119,655 108,738 Investments in non-consolidated companies1,500,637 1,383,774 Other investments241,294 320,254 Derivative financial instruments5,755 7,080 Deferred tax assets259,709 245,547 Receivables, net232,8339,496,977 205,8889,468,258Current assets Inventories, net3,032,127 2,672,593 Receivables and prepayments, net125,643 96,276 Current tax assets219,702 193,021 Trade receivables, net1,718,058 1,299,072 Derivative financial instruments12,088 4,235 Other investments354,104 397,849 Cash and cash equivalents315,3995,777,121 318,1274,981,173Total assets 15,274,098 14,449,431 EQUITY Shareholders' equity 12,508,121 11,960,578Non-controlling interests 145,795 145,124Total equity 12,653,916 12,105,702 LIABILITIES Non-current liabilities Borrowings7,905 111,432 Lease liabilities88,991 82,694 Deferred tax liabilities261,310 274,721 Other liabilities227,806 231,681 Provisions91,254677,266 83,556784,084Current liabilities Borrowings340,121 219,501 Lease liabilities34,885 34,591 Derivative financial instruments18,520 11,328 Current tax liabilities171,425 143,486 Other liabilities266,416 203,725 Provisions8,512 9,322 Customer advances96,905 92,436 Trade payables1,006,1321,942,916 845,2561,559,645Total liabilities 2,620,182 2,343,729 Total equity and liabilities 15,274,098 14,449,431 Consolidated Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flows

(all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)Three-month period ended March 31, 2022 2021 Unaudited Cash flows from operating activities Income for the period503,433100,765Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization143,076144,469Income tax accruals less payments6,91512,091Equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies(87,604)(79,141)Interest accruals less payments, net(1,300)(46)Changes in provisions6,8884,036Changes in working capital(608,628)(83,326)Currency translation adjustment and others10,616(28,354)Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities(26,604)70,494 Cash flows from investing activities Capital expenditures(66,934)(45,291)Changes in advance to suppliers of property, plant and equipment(18,565)(3,104)Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets4,8194,923Changes in investments in securities109,236176,932Net cash provided by investing activities28,556133,460 Cash flows from financing activities Payments of lease liabilities(15,678)(15,900)Proceeds from borrowings268,14394,605Repayments of borrowings(256,144)(168,271)Net cash (used in) financing activities(3,679)(89,566) (Decrease) Increase in cash and cash equivalents(1,727)114,388Movement in cash and cash equivalents At the beginning of the period318,067584,583Effect of exchange rate changes(2,021)(3,844)(Decrease) Increase in cash and cash equivalents(1,727)114,388 314,319695,127Exhibit I – Alternative performance measures

EBITDA, Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.

EBITDA provides an analysis of the operating results excluding depreciation and amortization and impairments, as they are non-cash variables which can vary substantially from company to company depending on accounting policies and the accounting value of the assets. EBITDA is an approximation to pre-tax operating cash flow and reflects cash generation before working capital variation. EBITDA is widely used by investors when evaluating businesses (multiples valuation), as well as by rating agencies and creditors to evaluate the level of debt, comparing EBITDA with net debt.

EBITDA is calculated in the following manner:

EBITDA= Operating results + Depreciation and amortization + Impairment charges/(reversals).

(all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)Three-month period ended March 31, 20222021Operating income484,25451,591Depreciation and amortization143,076144,469EBITDA627,330196,060Net Cash / (Debt)

This is the net balance of cash and cash equivalents, other current investments and non-current investments less total borrowings. It provides a summary of the financial solvency and liquidity of the company. Net cash / (debt) is widely used by investors and rating agencies and creditors to assess the company’s leverage, financial strength, flexibility and risks.

Net cash/ debt is calculated in the following manner:

Net cash= Cash and cash equivalents + Other investments (Current and Non-Current) +/- Derivatives hedging borrowings and investments – Borrowings (Current and Non-Current)

(all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)At March 31, 20222021Cash and cash equivalents315,399695,245Other current investments354,104649,878Non-current investments233,988274,542Derivatives hedging borrowings and investments6,6625,281Current borrowings(340,121)(246,440)Non-current borrowings(7,905)(294,649)Net cash / (debt)562,1271,083,857Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow is a measure of financial performance, calculated as operating cash flow less capital expenditures. FCF represents the cash that a company is able to generate after spending the money required to maintain or expand its asset base.

Free cash flow is calculated in the following manner:

Free cash flow= Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities – Capital expenditures.

(all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)Three-month period ended March 31, 20222021Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities(26,604)70,494Capital expenditures(66,934)(45,291)Free cash flow(93,538)25,203Operating working capital days

Operating working capital is the difference between the main operating components of current assets and current liabilities. Operating working capital is a measure of a company’s operational efficiency, and short-term financial health.

Operating working capital days is calculated in the following manner:

Operating working capital days= [(Inventories + Trade receivables – Trade payables – Customer advances) / Annualized quarterly sales ]x 365

(all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)At March 31, 20222021Inventories3,032,1271,910,293Trade receivables1,718,058907,738Customer advances(96,905)(52,569)Trade payables(1,006,132)(634,648)Operating working capital3,647,1482,130,814Annualized quarterly sales9,468,1644,727,156Operating working capital days141165