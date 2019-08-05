Terumo BCT Provides Grant to Abrale to Help Support Patients Living With Blood Cancer in Brazil

The Brazilian Association of Lymphoma and Leukemia aims to guarantee universality, equity and integral service for all

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terumo BCT , a global leader in blood component, therapeutic apheresis and cell therapy technologies, is providing a 3-year grant to Abrale (Associação Brasileira de Linfoma e Leucemia or the Brazilian Association of Lymphoma and Leukemia), a nongovernmental organization working to democratize treatment and improve the quality of life for patients with blood cancer in Brazil.



The grant will support clinical research, collection of health outcomes data and clinical guideline creation, including best practices of treatment for leukemia patients. Abrale plans to collect data and use it to advocate for government support of treatments not consistently available to all patients. The goal is to improve the lives of patients with leukemia in Brazil.

“We’re confident that this collaboration will help connect patients, policymakers and healthcare professionals in Brazil to facilitate increased access to impactful therapies and technologies,” said Antoinette Gawin, President and Chief Executive Officer, Terumo BCT. “It is a privilege to support the Abrale team with our expertise in clinical and health outcomes data to help standardize care for patients in Brazil. Our mission is to increase the number of patients we serve with our products and technologies. The work with Abrale is one step on that continued journey in Brazil.”

The World Health Organization (WHO) characterizes cancer as a public health problem. In 2016, there were an estimated 600,000 new cases of cancer in Brazil, with about 3% of those being leukemia.1

With help from the Terumo BCT grant, Abrale intends to continue its work to increase access for patients needing treatments such as stem cell collections and extracorporeal photopheresis ( ECP ), a medical treatment that removes blood using a machine and isolates white blood cells, which are treated with a drug and UVA light and then returned to the patient.

At no cost to patients, Abrale provides numerous services, including patient meetings, psychological care, awareness campaigns and other aid for patients living with lymphoma, leukemia, multiple myeloma and myelodysplasia.

“We see patients every day needing medical care and support,” said Merula Steagall, President, Abrale. “We focus much of our efforts on immediate patient needs. We are thankful for the support from collaborators like Terumo BCT that lend expertise in terms of education, information, research and monitoring, and public policy. Many people here struggle to get best-in-class treatments. We believe all people facing blood cancers deserve the same level of quality care – regardless of their socioeconomic background. We welcome Terumo BCT to our Abrale family, as we work together to further our mission.”

