TES Joins UN Global Compact to Advance Sustainable Development

TES joins the UN Global Compact, another critical step towards its mission of making a decade of difference.

TES, a global leader in sustainable technology lifecycle services, has been accepted as a participant in the United Nations Global Compact. TES now joins a global network of more than 15,000 companies and 4,000 nonbusiness participants committed to building a sustainable future.

The UN Global Compact, a special initiative of the UN secretary-general's office, is a call to action for companies around the world to align their operations and strategies with 10 principles in the areas of human rights, labor, the environment, and anti-corruption.

The widespread adoption of the Compact, including the sustainable development goals that accompany its 10 principles, is intended to channel the efforts of the global business community to bring about a more sustainable future.

As a UN Global Compact signatory, TES claims yet another groundbreaking first within the sustainable technology lifecycle solutions industry. The move is in line with TES's long-time commitment to sustainability.

"It is our mission to lead action on sustainable development and climate change," says Alvin Piadasa, TES's group sustainability director. "TES, being a young company, was not in existence when the United Nations Global Compact was formed 21 years ago. We are now the largest sustainable technology lifecycle services provider globally," adds Piadasa. "As a leader in this industry, we feel duty-bound to commit to the UN Global Compact's 10 principles and add TES's brand to the thousands of other leading companies united in the business of building a better world for future generations."

As part of its UN Global Compact efforts, TES will engage with some of the 69 local networks created to support and uphold the principles and goals of the compact. More information on the compact can be found on the UN Global Compact website (globalcompact.org) and across its social media platforms.

Moving the needle on sustainability and climate change are embedded in TES's vision, mission, and core values, and such changes are key performance indicators (KPIs) for the company. Claims supporting the evolution of a circular economy ring hollow if there is limited focus on actions to address human rights, labor, anti-corruption, and environmental issues.

TES's mission is to make a decade of difference, and the company has included this as part of its mission statement since 2020. Its new UN Global Compact status is another critical step on that journey.

About TES - https://www.tes-amm.com

Since its formation in 2005, TES has grown to become a global leader in sustainable technology services and bespoke solutions that help clients manage the commissioning, deployment, and retirement of technology devices and components.

It provides comprehensive services for technology devices throughout their lifecycle—from deployment to decommissioning to disposition—all the way through to recycling and end-of-life repurposing. This includes innovating new processes to leverage the value of locked-in assets if they are to be recycled, such as its proprietary lithium battery recycling process, which extracts scarce materials from used batteries at purity rates high enough that they can be reused in the manufacturing supply chain.

TES's mission is to make a decade of difference by securely, safely, and sustainably transforming and repurposing 1 billion kg of assets by 2030. The 42 owned facilities in 21 countries offer unmatched service-level consistency, consistent commercials, lower logistics costs, local in-region compliance experts, support in local time zones and languages, and a deep understanding of transboundary movement globally.

TES creates outstanding value for its clients, employees, stakeholders, and the global community by leveraging a unique combination of security, value recovery, and environmental expertise. It focuses exclusively on eliminating the risks surrounding data security, compliance, and environmental impact while maximizing value recovery for businesses around the world.

