Test Release - 25-05-2019 - 211089

Test Sub Headline - 2067088

Chicago, May 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American HealthCare Lending, the leading non-recourse patient financing platform serving health systems, physician groups, surgical centers, and other healthcare providers throughout the country, today announced that it will showcase its patient financing platform at the Healthcare Financial Management Association's ANI 2014 Conference in Las Vegas June 22-25. Hosted by the nation's leading membership organization for healthcare financial management executives and leaders, HFMA's 2014 National Institute is a place for top executives and key decision makers to explore solutions to the most pressing issues facing the industry. American HealthCare Lending's patient financing solution addresses one of these key issues, the dramatic rise in out-of-pocket patient responsibility, by delivering financing options designed to fulfill the company's mission to Make Healthcare Affordable™.

Attachment