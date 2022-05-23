The Adrenaline-Fuelled Tourism Tour: Explore Qatar's Capital From a Jet Ski

DOHA, Qatar, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qatar Tourism has released stunning waterside images of Qatar to encourage visitors to take a jet ski tour around Doha and soak up the sights from a unique angle.

In partnership with local water sports operator 'Qatar Water Sport', Qatar Tourism has launched a personal watercraft tour offer where travellers will be guided up the capital's coastline to visit one iconic selfie spot after another.

Chief Operating Officer of Qatar Tourism, Berthold Trenkel, said: "Perched on the calm waters of the Arabian Gulf, Doha is the perfect place for an adrenaline-fuelled tourism tour like no other. The country's most breath-taking buildings are all on show from the sea and sparkle in the year-round sunshine. For travellers on the hunt to fill their Instagram feed with only the most spectacular shots, you cannot beat a jet ski tour of Doha."

Starting at the south of the city, here is a roundup of the best spots to see on a jet ski tour of Doha:

Stadium 974

One of the most impressive new venues for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, Stadium 974 will become the first fully dismantled stadium in the history of the FIFA World Cup™. From the water, you get an amazing view of the stadium's unique design involving 974 shipping containers and demountable building units. 974 is also Qatar's country calling code.

National Museum of Qatar

The creation of famous French architect Jean Nouvel, the National Museum of Qatar is designed using interlocking cantilevered disks to recreate the naturally occurring crystal formations known as the desert rose. Drawing inspiration from the country's history and geography, the museum spans a whopping 40,000 square metres.

Corniche

The Doha Corniche is a seven-kilometre stretch of promenade packed with parks, restaurants and cultural attractions. One of its most eye-catching new additions is the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Official Countdown Clock, powered by Hublot. The large striking red timepiece was inspired by the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ emblem and the hourglass.

Museum of Islamic Art

The Museum of Islamic Art, designed by architect I. M. Pei - famed for the glass pyramid at the Louvre in Paris - has curious geometric patterns conceived to create a sense of eternal repetition. Passing by on a jet ski, riders will be unable to miss the 'eyes of Doha', the building's colloquial nickname as the top of the museum appears to recreate a woman's face covered by a burqa.

West Bay

The skyscraper-laden heart of Doha, West Bay is a dazzling mix of towers in all shapes and sizes. Amongst the structures is Doha Tower, designed by the same architect as the national museum; Tornado Tower, which stands out for its simple design; Palm Towers, two hexagonal skyscrapers that recreate palm trees in glass; and the Sheraton Grand Doha Resort and Convention Hotel, an iconic triangular landmark that was the first prominent West Bay structure when it opened in the 1980s.

Al Safliya Island

This small uninhabited island is a natural paradise left as nature made it, with few facilities. Al Safliya is great for a stop-off sunbathe, with wooden umbrellas on the beach to allow visitors to enjoy the weather. Off in the distance the vistas of the Doha skyline offer a wonderful spectacle - the most picturesque spot to take photos.

Katara Cultural Village

Katara is Doha's go-to destination for art, culture and cuisine. From the coast you can see the vast beach on one side and the twin Katara Hills on the other. In the middle is the large Katara Amphitheatre, an impressive open-air venue that combines classical Greek design with Islamic features.

The Pearl-Qatar

A huge man-made island near Doha's prestigious West Bay District, The Pearl-Qatar features Mediterranean-style yacht-lined marinas, residential towers, villas, and hotels. Often labelled the 'Arabian Riviera', a swoop around the island on a jet ski gives a taste of the modern lifestyle enjoyed by its residents.

Lusail City

Lusail City is one of the most technologically advanced cities in the region and will be front and centre of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, housing the Lusail Stadium that will host the tournament's final. Looking over the city's Marina District from a jet ski, there is no more sensational a view than that of the soon-to-be completed Katara Towers, an architectural translation of Qatar's national seal - representing the traditional scimitar swords. Time it right and you can watch the sun set between each 'sword', which later this year will launch as the Fairmont Hotel and Raffles Hotel & Residences.

About Qatar:

Qatar is a peninsula surrounded by the Arabian Gulf in the heart of the Middle East, with 80% of the earth's population within a six-hour flight. Ranked the safest country in the world in 2022 by Numbeo, Qatar welcomes all travellers, and guests from over 95 countries can enter visa-free. Qatar has an incredible variety of easily accessible tourist attractions, a plethora of fauna and flora including Whale Sharks and the majestic national animal the Arabian Oryx, and most experiences are a unique combination of cultural authenticity and modernity. From iconic museums to high-rise restaurants, from thrilling desert adventures to world-famous events including none other than the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, there is something for all types of travellers and budgets. Travellers set to transit through Qatar should turn one holiday into two with the world's best value stopover packages, launched by Qatar Airways and Discover Qatar and supported by Qatar Tourism.

About Qatar Tourism:

Qatar Tourism is the official government body responsible for the development and promotion of tourism in Qatar, facilitating the sector's exponential growth. Qatar is a destination where people of the world come together to experience unique offerings in arts, culture, sports, and adventure, catering to family and business visitors, rooted in Service Excellence. Qatar Tourism seeks to boost the entire tourism value chain, grow local and international visitor demand, attract inward investment, and drive a multiplier effect across the domestic economy. The Qatar Tourism Strategy 2030 sets an ambitious target to attract over six million international visitors a year by 2030, making Qatar the fastest growing destination in the Middle East.

