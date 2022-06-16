The Metals Company Announces Key Event Schedule for June 2022

NEW YORK, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following successful deep-water trials of the polymetallic nodule collector vehicle and riser system, as well as the release of its inaugural Impact Report, The Metals Company (Nasdaq: TMC) (“TMC” or “the Company”), an explorer of lower-impact battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules, intends to participate at the following virtual and in-person conferences being held by leading organizations in June 2022:



Conferences

Benchmark Mineral Intelligence Battery Gigafactories USA 2022

Presentation: Friday, June 24, 2022, from 14:00-14:45 Eastern Time

Format: Panel discussion on nickel and cobalt, at the Hyatt Regency Washington On Capitol Hill, 400 New Jersey Ave NW, Washington, DC 20001

Speaker: Craig Shesky, Chief Financial Officer

Registration: Link

Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) Convention

Date: June 28-29, 2022 (online)

Format: Online company booth and 1x1s

Attendees: Gerard Barron, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer and Craig Shesky, Chief Financial Officer

Registration: Link

Bank of America SmartMine 3.0 – The Innovators

Presentation: Wednesday, June 29, 2022

Format: Panel discussion

Speaker: Gerard Barron, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Register: To sign up, please reach out to your Bank of America salesperson or the research team

Additional TMC & Industry Events

TMC NORI-D Offshore Engineering Stakeholder Webinar

Presentation: Tuesday, June 21, 2022, from 11:00-12:00 Eastern Time

Format: Virtual presentation and Q&A

Speakers: Jon Machin, Head of Offshore Development, The Metals Company

Registration: Link

The Wilson Center — Seabed Mining, International Law, and the United States

Presentation: Tuesday, June 21, 2022, from 14:00-15:15 Eastern Time

Format: Panel discussion

Speakers: Greg O’Brien, Senior Ocean Policy Advisor, Office of Ocean and Polar Affairs, U.S. Department of State; Michelle Michot Foss, Fellow in energy, minerals and materials, Rice University’s Baker Institute; Commander Kirk Lippold, USN (Ret.)

Moderator: Duncan Wood, VP for Strategy & New Initiatives; Senior Advisor to the Mexico Institute, The Wilson Center

Registration: Link

About The Metals Company

The Metals Company is an explorer of lower-impact battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules, on a dual mission: (1) supply metals for the clean energy transition with the least possible negative environmental and social impact and (2) accelerate the transition to a circular metal economy. The company through its subsidiaries holds exploration and commercial rights to three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion-Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean regulated by the International Seabed Authority and sponsored by the governments of Nauru, Kiribati and the Kingdom of Tonga.

More information is available at www.metals.co.

